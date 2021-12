The latest Nintendo Switch eShop charts have arrived, and as expected, there’s a new No.1 this week and it is none other than the recently released Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl. The eShop charts count it as two separate entries so it is Pokemon Brilliant Diamond at No.1 and Pokemon Shining Pearl at No.2. Despite issues, it seems that the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition was a popular digital purchase on Switch as the game holds at No.4. On the Download-only games charts it was the stellar Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic at No.1 followed by the popular spy multiplayer game, Among Us at No.2. Check out the Nintendo eShop charts for 21st November, 2021 down below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO