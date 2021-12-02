ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Strong storms expected late this week || Sponsored by Whitaker’s Towing

By Amanda Cutshall
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best chances will be across the Red River Valley and East Texas where a few strong storms with small hail and gusty...

potomaclocal.com

First snowfall of the season expected Wednesday morning

Forecasters said the region could see its first inch of snow for the season late Tuesday night and Wednesday. A storm system coming from the Great Plains will move into the region Tuesday night and affect the area for most of Wednesday, exiting the region Wednesday night. Forecasters expect cold...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
OutThere Colorado

12 inches of snow expected during widespread storm set to hit Colorado

Most Coloradans likely noticed a massive temperature swing between Sunday and Monday morning, as temperatures in the 60s and 70s dropped into the teens in some parts of the state. The widespread temperature swing precedes a wave of wintery weather set to sweep through the Colorado, expected to state dropping snow on Monday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, widespread snow is expected to hit Colorado from Monday through Tuesday, resulting in up to 12 inches of snow in some mountain ranges with higher...
COLORADO STATE
WLKY.com

NWS: Tornado with 95 mph winds touches down in central Kentucky

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. — Storms raged around Louisville and in other parts of Kentucky Sunday night, and now the National Weather Service is saying it brought a tornado to Scott County. A preliminary report from the National Weather Service shows it was an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of up...
KENTUCKY STATE
ABC 15 News

WHAT TO EXPECT: Storms set to bring rain, snow to Arizona this week

PHOENIX — Sweater weather is finally moving into our state with two storm systems headed our way this week. A weak storm system will move in overnight, bringing more clouds and a chance for rain and snow showers to northern Arizona. Accumulations will be light (one to two inches or...
ARIZONA STATE
panolian.com

Residents wake up to tornado warnings, blast of rough weather

Conditions in the atmosphere across portions of the southern Plains and Southeast will be primed to produce a few explosive storms on Monday. Severe thunderstorms started ripping across the southern United States on Sunday and spread eastward on Monday, triggering a series of tornado warnings and a couple of tornado reports. AccuWeather forecasters say the threat for severe weather more reminiscent of springtime than early December will persist across portions of the South on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
whvoradio.com

Severe Storms Leave Some Damage In Western Kentucky

Severe thunderstorms that rolled through the area last night and early this morning caused a number of severe weather warnings to be issued. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just after eight last night for parts of Trigg, Calloway, and Marshall counties. That storm dropped about a half-inch of rain in Trigg County and caused some smaller trees to be toppled with the accompanying high winds. Meanwhile, when a strong round of storms passed through Western Kentucky Monday morning a Tornado Warning was issued for Calloway County around 3:30, with Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for Stewart and Montgomery Counties in Tennessee. A Tornado Warning was also issued for Southern Todd County around 4:45 and northeast Montgomery County at 4:50.
KENTUCKY STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Strong winter storm affecting the entire state of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s not often that one storm leads to multiple winter weather alerts across the entire state of Alaska, but that’s exactly what is occurring across the state Monday morning. From Southeast to the Brooks Range, many areas are under winter storm warnings, where 8 to 24...
CBS Baltimore

Accumulating Snowfall Possible For Baltimore Area Tuesday Night & Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A strong cold front will pass through Maryland on Monday, ushering in significantly colder air for the Mid-Atlantic region. Another system is expected to arrive in the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Numerical models continue to lean toward a scenario where some of us could see our first accumulating snowfall of the season. This is a very tricky forecast as WJZ’s meteorologists continue to monitor forecast trends. There’s a gulf between the GFS model, which forecasts roughly three inches of snow for the Baltimore metropolitan area, and the Euro model, which is calling for significantly less snowfall. Overall, there has...
BALTIMORE, MD
KTLA

Pair of storms expected to bring rain to SoCal this week

A pair of storms are on their way to Southern California this week and will bring the region a chance of showers on Tuesday and Thursday. Above average temperatures are expected on Monday, but clouds will begin to increase later in the day as a weak weather system begins to move over the Southland. Forecasters […]
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Winter Storm continues with more snow & strong winds

A brief break from the active Winter Storm ends by mid-morning. That’s when winds increase along with lake effect snow. Winds will gust in excess of 40 mph. This will cause blowing snow and poor visibility for driving! Then, lake effect snow ramps up along the northwest wind belts for the rest of the day. The snow will then shift to the west wind belts tomorrow. Additional snowfall amounts for most areas will easily be 3-6″, but higher elevations in the west will push around 8-10″ through tomorrow. In the wake of this storm cold air surges in from Northern Canada. We will be below normal tomorrow with temps in the teens during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
wkdzradio.com

CBS Boston

Wind Gusts Across Eastern Mass. Projected To Be 50 MPH Or Higher On Monday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — The variability and volatility of the weather in Boston really starts to pick up steam in the month of December. As the average temperature starts to drop, and the jet stream starts to become more amplified, there’s a noticeable uptick in the frequency of windy days. So it should come as no surprise given just how variable and volatile things can be that there is a strong likelihood of high wind gusts in Eastern Massachusetts on Monday. Wind Advisories are in effect for parts of coastal Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and the Islands, where the core of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WAFB.com

FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely today in association with a strong cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted for the majority of our area, with a Level 2/5 (slight) risk across central and north Louisiana extending into parts of central and north Mississippi. The primary threat from any stronger storms today will be damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes are also possible.
BATON ROUGE, LA

