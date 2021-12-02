Strong storms expected late this week || Sponsored by Whitaker’s Towing

Severe thunderstorms that rolled through the area last night and early this morning caused a number of severe weather warnings to be issued. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just after eight last night for parts of Trigg, Calloway, and Marshall counties. That storm dropped about a half-inch of rain in Trigg County and caused some smaller trees to be toppled with the accompanying high winds. Meanwhile, when a strong round of storms passed through Western Kentucky Monday morning a Tornado Warning was issued for Calloway County around 3:30, with Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for Stewart and Montgomery Counties in Tennessee. A Tornado Warning was also issued for Southern Todd County around 4:45 and northeast Montgomery County at 4:50.
