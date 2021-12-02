Strong storms expected late this week || Sponsored by Whitaker’s Towing

A brief break from the active Winter Storm ends by mid-morning. That’s when winds increase along with lake effect snow. Winds will gust in excess of 40 mph. This will cause blowing snow and poor visibility for driving! Then, lake effect snow ramps up along the northwest wind belts for the rest of the day. The snow will then shift to the west wind belts tomorrow. Additional snowfall amounts for most areas will easily be 3-6″, but higher elevations in the west will push around 8-10″ through tomorrow. In the wake of this storm cold air surges in from Northern Canada. We will be below normal tomorrow with temps in the teens during the day.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO