Manganiello Given Up On Deathstroke

Production has finally begun on DC's long-awaited Batgirl movie, with the film poised to make its debut on HBO Max. There's already a lot of hype surrounding the project, which will star In the Heights breakout star Leslie Grace, and will be directed by Ms. Marvel and Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Whille we'll probably have to wait a while to see Grace's Barbara Gordon / Batgirl in costume, a new set photo from the film's composer, Loki alum Natalie Holt, provides an interesting behind-the-scenes detail for the series. The photo showcases the emblem on the uniforms of the film's Gotham City Police Department — which sport a logo identical to the one seen in set photos of Ben Affleck's Batman on The Flash.
Comments / 0