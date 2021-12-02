Manganiello Given Up On Deathstroke

At this point, the zigs and zags Warner Bros. took on its way to delivering the first three movies in the DC mainline Universe — "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman," and the entire saga surrounding "Justice League" — are the stuff of legend. With the HBO Max release of "Zack Snyder's Justice League," fans at least were given the opportunity for some sense of closure ... even if director Zack Snyder has admitted that there won't be any more direct sequels to his film. The DC franchise has moved forward to several new standalone films and franchises, while the stars of the Justice League have done the same. Well, almost all of them.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO