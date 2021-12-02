ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Scratching Post: 12/2/21

By Bradley Smith
Cat Scratch Reader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreetings, internet users. Welcome to The Scratching Post. Feel free to use...

www.catscratchreader.com

Comments / 0

Turnto10.com

Two billion Chrome users warned to update browser over new threats

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Google is warning two billion Chrome users to update the browser after discovering 25 new threats in just the past two weeks. Seven of the 25 vulnerabilities in Chrome 96 are labeled "high level" threats, according to a blog post published on Monday. Windows, macOS and Linux...
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
cityxtramagazine.com

Why You Should Delete Google Chrome On Your Phone

A stark new warning for billions of Google Chrome users, as the browser is exposed harvesting very sensitive phone data without users realizing. This latest privacy nightmare should give you a reason to delete Chrome on your phone. Last month, Facebook’s app was exposed tracking the movements of iPhone users,...
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
CELL PHONES
Gadget Review

Where is the Camera on My Smart TV?_

Some smart TVs (especially top-rated TVs) feature a camera and microphone, making it easier for users to make video calls to their families. The microphone often enables voice recognition as well. However, smart TV owners have been asking where the camera is on my smart TV. This question stems from the fact that hackers can get into some smart TVs and use the camera.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Review

How to Get Internet on TV_

In the US, there is an estimated 119.9 million TV households in the TV season 2018/19. This number includes both smart and “dumb” TVs. As the benefits of connecting these highly-rated TVs to the internet increase, you may find yourself wondering how to get internet on TV. The answer is extremely simple if you have a smart TV. However, if you do not have a smart TV, the answer is a little more complicated.
INTERNET
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Should you clear your app cache on Android?

Clearing app cache is probably one of the most controversial topics when it comes to maintaining your Android phone. Many people clear app cache instinctively, either to free up additional storage, or — whether true or not — to keep their phone and apps from getting sluggish over time. But there are a lot of questions about the practice, and whether or not it actually does anything useful in the short or long term. Some contend that Android itself should handle app cache all on its own, and that interfering with default caching behavior is just asking for trouble. But the truth is far, far murkier.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Android 12: If your phone shows a camera or microphone icon someone may be spying on you

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key feature to make sure that malicious individuals are not accessing user’s camera and microphone.The whole OS update has a whole host of privacy tools such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a ‘privacy dashboard’.One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the top right corner of the screen, that brings up a camera or microphone icon if an app has asked to access that hardware.This update means that hackers or hazardous apps...
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

Metaverse Stocks No One Is Talking About

Twitter has a social graph built for the metaverse. Coinbase could be the intermediary that makes the metaverse function. American Tower is the infrastructure needed to make the metaverse a reality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
MARKETS
heypoorplayer.com

Nintendo Download for 12/2/21

It may be the first Nintendo Download of December, but it’s not time for presents just yet. That said, there are some interesting featured games for the Nintendo Download for 12/2/21, not to mention some worthy promotions. And that’s on top of the regular stuff. But let’s begin with a great compilation for those that love despair.
VIDEO GAMES
DailyFx

Metaverse Cryptocurrencies: What Exactly Are You Buying?

“The Metaverse” has gone from niche sci-fi novel concept to Facebook’s product strategy. We’ve seen Metaverse related crypto-games such as Decentral land (MANA), Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) explode in market-cap as the Metaverse takes center stage in the eyes of traders and investors. In this article, we’ll break...
MARKETS

