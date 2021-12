Fact: major automakers like GM and Ford of Europe are in the early stages of transitioning to battery-electric vehicles only. GM aims for this to be completed by 2035. Smaller carmakers like Jaguar and Volvo intend to go EV-only by 2025 and 2030, respectively. This is all happening in response to global governments passing strict new emissions regulations that'll be hard, if not outright impossible, to meet with combustion engines. But not all carmaker CEOs are on board with this, such as Toyota's Akio Toyoda. And now Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has made his opinions on the matter known.

