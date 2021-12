Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is the leading augmented reality-focused (AR) "camera company" among its US social media peers. However, the company delivered a shocker in its FQ3'21 report card as it telegraphed that it was hit hard by Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) IDFA changes. It contrasted greatly with Evan Spiegel & Co.'s optimism at the beginning of the year. Back then, it telegraphed its support for the Cupertino company on its belief that "privacy is a basic human right."

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO