When Vince McMahon And WWE Took Petty Revenge On Denver Nuggets During 2009 Western Conference Finals For Cancelling Their Show

Former WWE star Charlie Haas did an interview with the It’s My Wrestling podcast and talked about World’s Greatest Tag Team partner Shelton Benjamin:. “He’s one of my best friends, we talk all the time, he’s the godfather to my daughter and you know, he’s getting paid. So, you know, he’s easy. He survived the cuts. I think in the future he’ll probably be an instructor or coach, especially with them signing all the amateur wrestlers like Gable Steveson, Steiners son, and there’s a couple others that they’ve signed who they may use shortly. So when they decide it’s time for him to retire he’ll coach, if he wants to. I’m happy for sure. I wish they would have ran with the Hurt Business and kept it going instead of breaking it up and then bringing it back. They had a lot of momentum. They really helped the company during the pandemic, so I was really happy to see him and Cedric back on TV. I just want the best for him because he deserves it. I would like to see him have a singles run. I’d love to see him get the World Championship, it would definitely be an extra feather in his cap and would definitely guide him towards the Hall of Fame.”

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO