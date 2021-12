MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) will celebrate its 103rd annual meeting Dec. 4-6 in Manhattan. “I’m thrilled we will be gathering again to conduct the work of the state’s largest general farm organization,” says Rich Felts, president of Kansas Farm Bureau. “The work that began when farmers and ranchers joined as one because they knew they were stronger together continues today. We look forward to celebrating with our members, county Farm Bureaus and friends from across the state.”

