ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US steel tariffs link to Northern Ireland Protocol a ‘false narrative’ – Government

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA minister described the claims as a ‘false narrative’. American tariffs on British steel are not linked to the renegotiation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, a minister has said. Trade minister Penny Mordaunt told the Commons that the link was a “false narrative”. Her comments came after reports the...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Frost says ‘significant’ gaps remain with EU over N Ireland Protocol

The Brexit minister is to speak again next week to the European Commission vice-president to try to break the deadlock. Brexit minister Lord Frost has said “significant” gaps still remain following his latest talks with the European Commission on the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Following a video conference...
POLITICS
AFP

US, Europe expand Belarus sanctions for 'orchestrating' migrant crisis

The United States, Canada and European allies stepped up pressure Thursday on the regime of Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, widening sanctions on officials and businesses for allegedly stoking a migration crisis for political reasons. The sanctions targeted senior security and justice officials, prominent media figures, one of Lukashenko's sons, defense-related firms and a major fertilizer exporter. Also targeted were state airline Belavia, tour operators and hotels that have collaborated with the government in luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders, sparking a migration and humanitarian crisis. The sanctions were in response to "continuing attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, disregard for international norms and repeated acts of repression," said a joint statement from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Number 10 scrambles to play down claims Joe Biden is delaying removing tariffs on UK steel imports because of concerns about post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland

Downing Street today scrambled to play down claims that Joe Biden is delaying lifting tariffs on UK steel and aluminium imports because of Brexit concerns. The US administration is concerned that Britain's repeated threats to tear up post-Brexit border checks in Northern Ireland could endanger the peace process. The UK...
POLITICS
BBC

UK plays down Brexit link in US steel tariff row

Reports suggesting a US decision to maintain tariffs on British steel is linked to Brexit and Northern Ireland are a "false narrative", trade minister Penny Mordaunt has said. She said wrangles with Brussels over the Irish border were "entirely separate" from trade with Washington. It comes after the Financial Times...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
plasticsnews.com

US, EU to lower tariffs on steel, aluminum

The U.S. and the European Union have reached an interim agreement to amend the tariff structures on U.S. aluminum and steel imports from the EU, a move that many in the industry see as relief for domestic manufacturers and a platform from which carbon emissions can be addressed. While the...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Brexit: German government warns Boris Johnson of retaliation for breach of Northern Ireland deal

The new German government has fired a warning shot at Boris Johnson to expect retaliation if he breaks the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.The warning came as Mr Johnson restated his readiness to suspend the deal by invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, in a phone call with Irish counterpart Micheal Martin.A three-way German coalition agreement – installing Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats as Angela Merkel’s replacement – backs “countermeasures” if the UK fails to abide by its obligations.It commits Berlin to “a common European policy towards the United Kingdom” and to “seek close bilateral cooperation...
POLITICS
The Independent

China, US tussle over Biden's 'Summit for Democracy'

China and the United States are tussling over President Joe Biden’s upcoming democracy summit, which the ruling Communist Party sees as a challenge to its authoritarian ways. The party maintains China has its own form of democracy and plans to issue a report titled “China: Democracy that Works” on Saturday, five days before the opening of Biden's two-day virtual meeting with about 110 other governments. The White House pushed back Thursday against Chinese criticism of Biden's “Summit for Democracy,” after a senior Chinese official said that it divides countries and points fingers at others. White House Press Secretary Jen...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US warns it will not let Iran 'slow walk' nuclear talks

The United States warned Saturday that it would not allow Iran to "slow walk" international negotiations over its nuclear program while at the same time ramping up its atomic activities. The warning came a day after Washington hit out at Iran, saying talks with world powers had stalled because Tehran "does not seem to be serious." "We can't accept a situation in which Iran accelerates its nuclear program and slow walks its nuclear diplomacy," said a senior US administration official -- echoing a recent warning by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The official said Washington was not yet planning to walk away from the indirect talks that it resumed with Tehran last week in Vienna, but hoped Iran would return "with a serious attitude."
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

US, EU and allies hit Belarus with coordinated sanctions

The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada on Thursday slapped simultaneous sanctions on dozens of officials, organizations and companies in Belarus with the EU taking aim at those accused of taking part in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants.The four have targeted Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko won yet another term in office last year after elections that the West and other observers say were fraudulent, and over the security crackdown on peaceful protestors that followed.The U.S. State Department said the U.S. Treasury has “identified three aircraft as blocked property and designated 32 individuals and...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Rising living costs 'crippling people in Northern Ireland'

Rising living costs are financially, emotionally and physically "crippling" people in Northern Ireland, according to a local community worker. The increasing cost of household bills, fuel and childcare, along with the uncertainty and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, have hit many families hard. Low-paid workers, in particular, are facing "a...
ECONOMY
pv-magazine.com

US International Trade Commission says that Section 201 tariffs should be extended

The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) has determined that tariffs continue to be necessary for U.S. industry producing crystalline silicon PV cells. All five commissioners determined that so-called Section 201 “safeguard” tariffs continue to be necessary to “prevent or remedy serious injury to the U.S. industry,” and that evidence exists that the domestic industry is “making a positive adjustment” to import competition.
U.S. POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Bridge linking Scotland and Northern Ireland ‘would cost £335bn’

A report found the cost of the link backed by Boris Johnson would be ‘impossible to justify’. A bridge or tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland would cost hundreds of billions of pounds, according to research commissioned by Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister has previously talked up the creation of...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Steel#European Union#American#British#Commons#Eu#Snp#The Financial Times#State
New Castle News

Union request to retain steel slab tariffs anger plant official

NLMK Pennsylvania’s president is seething over a request the United Steelworkers union’s top official has made to the U.S. Commerce Department. USW International President Tom Conway appealed in a letter to keep Trump-era tariffs on imported steel slabs. Letters to the agency on tariff actions are public documents. “The U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Fury as shadow minister Louise Haigh says a Labour government should be NEUTRAL and not campaign to keep Northern Ireland within the UK if there is a future border poll on Irish reunification

Labour's shadow Northern Ireland secretary sparked fury tonight by suggesting that the party would not fight to keep Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom. Louise Haigh said that if her party was in Government it should remain 'neutral' in any referendum on Irish reunification instead of campaigning on behalf of unionists.
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Brexit row threatens plans to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by planting English oaks in Northern Ireland as Lord Frost hits out at Brussels over the protocol

The row between Britain and the EU over Northern Ireland has jeopardised plans to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year by planting English oaks in the province. The infamous Northern Ireland Protocol, which for months has proved the sticking point in negotiations between London and Brussels, keeps the border with the Republic open but requires checks on goods from Britain.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

Iran fires missile near uranium facility in Natanz after nuclear talks in Vienna

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Iran fired a missile over the town of Natanz on Saturday amid ongoing international negotiations in Vienna about its nuclear program. Gen. Shahin Taqikhani, a spokesperson for the Iranian Army, told Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting -- the nation's state media service -- that the missile was fired to test the rapid response of defense systems over Natanz.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy