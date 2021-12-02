DTN Livestock Open: Markets May Consolidate

The live cattle market is having a strong Thursday as the market found another strong export report and some packers have upped their bids. It’s been another great day for feedlots as some Northern lots have gotten packers to pay $220 and others are waiting for $222 before they’ll let any cattle go. With the market finding another strong export report and seeing that packers are indeed willing to up their bids, other feedlots are willing to wait the week out to get their full asking prices.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO