DTN Livestock Open: Markets May Consolidate

By Robin Schmahl, DTN Contributing Analyst
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cattle complex regained some ground but not as much as one would have anticipated given the resolve of feedlots to hold out for higher cash this week. Hogs were higher in nearby months as a result of cash strength. Cattle: Higher Futures: Higher Live Equiv: $202.80 -$1.22*....

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Cattle#Dtn#Beef#Packers
