Strong Q3 Outperformance Sends Five Below (FIVE) Shares 11% Higher, Analysts Bullish

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) are trading 11% higher in...

www.streetinsider.com

STOCKS
invezz.com

Should you buy or sell Snowflake stock after solid Q3 results?

Snowflake shares on Friday pulled back more than 6%. The stock had spiked more than 16% on Tuesday. The company announced its FQ results Wednesday after markets closed, beating expectations. On Friday, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares pulled back more than 60%, trimming Thursday’s solid post-earnings gains. The company announced its...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is it time to buy CrowdStrike stock as shares plunge despite a solid FQ3 beat?

CrowdStrike shares on Friday plunged by more than 7%. The company reported its FQ3 results on Wednesday after markets closed. The stock surged nearly 4% on Thursday after solid quarterly results. On Friday, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares plunged by more than 7% to swing into a post-earnings decline despite...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Dips Over 400 Points; Marvell Technology Shares Rise Following Upbeat Earnings

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.77% to 34,373.98 while the NASDAQ fell 2.8% to 14,950.19. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.52% to 4,507.37. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,716,820 cases with around 806,390 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,615,750 cases and 470,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,118,780 COVID-19 cases with 615,220 deaths. In total, there were at least 264,609,610 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,253,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) PT Lowered to $200 at FBN Securities, Following Earnings

FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi lowered the price target on Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) to $200.00 (from $340.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hagerty (HGTY) Stock Explodes 57% on Market Debut After SPAC Merger

Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) stock price soared 57.8% on market debut today after combining with Aldel Financial in a SPAC deal.Hagerty ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AGM Group Holdings (AGMH) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.01

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AGM Group Holdings (NASDAQ: AGMH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.34 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AGM Group Holdings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

AMC (AMC) Stock Price Falls to 6-Month Lows. Here are Key Levels to Watch

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) saw its shares fall over 27% this week to hit the lowest levels seen since May ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (LAXXU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ: LAXXU), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a British Virgin Islands business company and led by Chief Executive Officer, Meng Dong (James) Tan, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one ordinary share, one redeemable warrant, and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of an ordinary share. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase purchase one-half (1/2) of one ordinary share, and each ten rights entitle the holder thereof to receive one ordinary share. The exercise price of the warrants is $11.50 per full share. The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market, (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “LAXXU” beginning on November 22, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares, warrants and rights will be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “LAX,” “LAXXW,” and “LAXXR,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The offering is expected to close on November 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Spartan Capital Starts Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) at Buy

Spartan Capital analyst Barry M. Sine initiates coverage on Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) with a Buy rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY

