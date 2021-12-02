Some amazing London refugee projects, as chosen by you

As the city awoke following its first lockdown in 2020, with Sydney’s theatres finally given the go ahead to reopen in late September, the first productions to return to the stage were notably austere – necessarily so, given the economic impacts of an unprecedented months-long shutdown. At the time, seeing actors in the flesh doing anything at all was a heartening signal that some sort of normality was returning, but after such a prolonged period of emotional heave-ho, the first shows on offer were somewhat lacking in feel-good factor. This has been far from the case with Sydney’s second theatrical renaissance. The first production to tread the boards at Surry Hills’ Belvoir St Theatre following an even more gruelling hiatus, is exactly the kind of all-singing, all-dancing, solid-gold pick-me-up Sydney so desperately needs right now.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO