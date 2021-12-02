ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Some amazing London refugee projects, as chosen by you

By Chiara Wilkinson, Elizabeth Gregory
Time Out Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not exactly news that the global refugee crisis is getting worse. According to the UN Refugee Agency, there are more than 26.6 million refugees worldwide, a figure that has more than doubled over the last decade. Right here in London, there are dozens of ongoing initiatives offering services...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kurdish woman who wanted to live with husband-to-be in UK becomes first named Channel victim

A young woman who was trying to join her fiance in the UK has become the first victim of the mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Hamdamin, who went by the nickname Baran, was a Kurdish student from northern Iraq in her early 20s.Her relative Krmanj Ezzat Dargali confirmed her identity to the BBC and The Times.He paid tribute to Maryam on Facebook by posting a photo of her at what appears to be her engagement party, and describing her in a poem as a “beautiful angel” who was a “romantic”.A photo published by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#South London#East London#Refugee Crisis#Un#Uk#The Un Refugee Agency#Time#Instagram A#Refugee Community Kitchen#The Felix Project#Ticketmaster#Print Club London
The Independent

‘We will all go to England, one hundred per cent’: Despite tragedy, migrants still determined to get to UK

The English Channel saw its deadliest shipwreck since the migrant crisis began last week: 27 people died when their boat sunk trying to reach the UK.The tragedy, in which only two survived, has once again shone a spotlight on the dangers of making the crossing. But in France, asylum seekers living in campsites in bitterly cold temperatures remained determined to make it to the UK. Police routinely break up the camps and take down tents. After this, asylum seekers are typically transported to holding centres scattered across France where they are encouraged to file for asylum.This happened to Ali,...
U.K.
Vice

Don’t Kiss Strangers at Christmas, UK Government Says

People in the UK should not kiss people they don’t know this Christmas, a Conservative government minister has said. Appearing on ITV’s Peston show, Work and Pensions secretary Therese Coffey said: “I don’t think there should be much snogging under the mistletoe, you don’t need to do things like that.”
U.K.
Time Out Global

Donate a coat to a 'Take One, Leave One' rail to help London’s rough sleepers

It’s currently chilly enough to threaten even the most warmly-dressed Londoner’s extremities, so spare a thought for the thousands of homeless people who spend their days and nights on the city’s streets. ‘Take One, Leave One’ is a scheme that puts up rails for coats in busy London areas: those in need can take a coat for free, while anyone with outerwear to spare can easily donate it. It launched in London back in 2019, and was quickly swamped with demand as wintry weather set in.
HOMELESS
Dezeen

London School of Architecture spotlights 10 architectural projects

A project that aims to break down boundaries between traditional schools and the city and proposal for a cityscape designed to tackle pollution is included in Dezeen's latest school show by the London School of Architecture. Also featured is a project that aims to improve the future of existing post-war...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
United Nations
Time Out Global

The Peckham artists’ collective imagining an alternative way of co-living in London

Nestled between Peckham and New Cross, Rising Sun Collective (named after the former pub it calls home) is an LGBTQ+-friendly music and arts creative house. With studios, event spaces and affordable housing, it’s played host to gigs from the likes of AJ Tracey and Jamie XX. But recently its members found that all of that was suddenly at risk.
U.K.
The Independent

William tells Afghan refugees ‘you couldn’t be more welcome’ in the UK

The Duke of Cambridge has praised the bravery of Afghan refugees starting new lives in the UK, saying “you couldn’t be more welcome”.William talked to Afghans who risked their lives to work for the British Government and their families, telling them on Tuesday: “Thank you for all you have done for us.”The prince was visiting a hotel in Leeds which is being used to accommodate refugees evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover.He told families: “The most important thing is that you are safe now. You have a bright future.“You couldn’t be more welcome.“Thank you for all you have done...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Norway's Christmas gift to Londoners leaves some perplexed

The Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square, an annual gift from Norway to the UK, has raised eyebrows this year with its rather shabby appearance, prompting some to ask whether Britain has offended the Nordic nation. This week, Norway's annual gift of a Nordic Spruce arrived in London's Trafalgar Square. However,...
EUROPE
The Independent

UK travel rules tightened as Covid omicron cases rise

All international travellers to the UK will have to take a Covid test before their departure in a bid to curb the spread of the omicron variant, the government has announced.The move comes amid growing concern about the newly detected strain of coronavirus, which is believed to be more contagious than previous variants such as delta.From 4am on Tuesday, any traveller aged 12 or over, regardless of their vaccination status, will have to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of arrival in the UK.From Monday, Nigeria will be added to the red...
TRAVEL
Wallpaper*

RR Residence is a London extension project rooted in minimalism

A typical Edwardian residential villa in south-west London has been transformed into the minimalist architecture of RR Residence, following a full redesign by architects Studio McW. The project, the renovation of a Clapham family home, is a London extension that ‘combines a limited and elemental material palette with unobtrusive layout design to achieve a deceptively simple, minimalistic finish’, the architects say.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Time Out Global

Virginia Gay’s glittering, hopeful vision of Australia is just what theatregoers need

As the city awoke following its first lockdown in 2020, with Sydney’s theatres finally given the go ahead to reopen in late September, the first productions to return to the stage were notably austere – necessarily so, given the economic impacts of an unprecedented months-long shutdown. At the time, seeing actors in the flesh doing anything at all was a heartening signal that some sort of normality was returning, but after such a prolonged period of emotional heave-ho, the first shows on offer were somewhat lacking in feel-good factor. This has been far from the case with Sydney’s second theatrical renaissance. The first production to tread the boards at Surry Hills’ Belvoir St Theatre following an even more gruelling hiatus, is exactly the kind of all-singing, all-dancing, solid-gold pick-me-up Sydney so desperately needs right now.
PERFORMING ARTS
The Independent

RNLI vows to continue Channel rescues ‘without judgement’ amid new hate campaign by Britain First

The RNLI has vowed to continue rescuing people “without judgement or preference” as it is bombarded with hateful emails as part of a far-right campaign.The lifeboat charity has been targeted over operations involving migrant boats in the English Channel, which are coordinated by government agencies.The extremist political party Britain First mounted a new campaign on Thursday, sending emails and messages out to supporters urging them to join a “complaints drive aimed at the RNLI to pressure them to abandon their support for illegal immigrant [sic] and people trafficking and focus instead on saving British lives”.The group set up an...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Festival attendees amazed by spectacular rainbow laser projection

A kaleidoscopic rainbow has wowed festival attendees in England.A rainbow in the dark was the centrepiece of a three-day light festival shown across the seaside city of Portsmouth.A team of artists worked together to create the large-scale projections along with light installations and dance performances across the Hampshire city during the We Shine Portsmouth event.The rainbow, made using lightly sprayed water and laser projections, has been created in Victoria Park along with projections of dancing feather dervishes and fireflies in the trees.A spokeswoman for the We Shine Portsmouth project said of the Rainbow in the Dark, created by artist Benjamin...
SOCIETY
Complex

North London Rapper Namesbliss Shares New Project ‘Light Of Mine’

Namesbliss—a rising rapper from Enfield, North London—has just dropped Light Of Mine, his second EP following 2018’s Style & Grace. Hype surrounding this faith-inspired, 7-track offering had already been building thanks to well-received singles like the jazzy, drill-infused heater “Rubicon Lychee” and the R&B-UKG fusion of “Guide Me”, featuring Darah and Eyez.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy