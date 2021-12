You know that classic fear of first-time futures traders, that someday they will end up having to pay for 5,000 bushels of real, actual, physical grain instead of merely taking a financial profit or loss as the price of a futures contract changes? Well, now we’re in the timeframe when that can become a reality for traders who still have open December futures positions, which will expire in two weeks.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO