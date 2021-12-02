ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Remarks: Illegal campsite with 150 lbs. of trash found at Arches National Park

By K. Sophie Will, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
 3 days ago

It's December, and if you're not ready for the holidays yet, Utah's national parks sure are.

As parks transition to winter, hours of operations are changing, as are the offered amenities. There are also closures and permit changes, so be sure to check the park's website to know before you go.

Here's the past two weeks in Utah national park news:

In the news:

First:Zion National Park shuttles are closed for the season as park approaches record 5M visitors

Zion National Park has officially parked their shuttles for the season last weekend but will reopen for Christmas and New Year's.

Second:Man dead in Zion National Park canyoneering incident above Emerald Pools, two rescued

A Sunday search and rescue in Zion resulted in a fatality in Heaps Canyon while two canyoneers were rescued.

Third:Meet the new mayors-elect of Utah's national park gateway towns

The Spectrum spoke with the new mayors-elect of gateway-towns Moab, Springdale and Torrey to learn more about them and gauge their positions on the current issues facing their national park.

Fourth:Self-driving shuttle buses at national parks? Public lands look to improve visitors' experience

Last month, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said they would "test some of the newest and most innovative travel technologies on public lands and improve visitors' tourism experience."

Inbox:

The Utah Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls task force met on Nov. 20 to listen to the stories of those affected by the epidemic. The full recording of the session is on the Utah Legislature's website.

That same week, Charles F. “Chuck” Sams III was confirmed as the Director of the National Park Service and is the first Native American to hold the office. The position has been vacant since the Obama administration.

Also, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Friday formally declared “squaw” a derogatory term during last month's Tribal Nations Summit for Native American Heritage Month. Removal of the word was considered in this year's Utah legislative session as well.

Garfield County held its inaugural "Best of Garfield County" awards by "highlighting local businesses servicing Bryce Canyon Country." Winners were announced on Bryce Canyon Country's Twitter and in a press release.

The Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation in northern Utah entered into a Tribal Historic Preservation agreement with the Department of the Interior last month, shifting some preservation responsibilities to the tribe.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Lake Powell are holding a "Brown Trout Bonanza" to control the fish population starting on Wednesday and through the end of January, awarding cash prizes up to $500 for the largest and most brown trout caught plus bonuses.

Social media:

Rangers at Arches National Park found an illegal camp full of 150 pounds of trash in mid-November and asked for applicants for the seasonal backcountry ranger team to help with this and other assignments in the park.

Bryce Canyon National Park announced new changes to campground reservations, backcountry permits and dump station fees last weekend, so check the park's website before making plans!

Capitol Reef National Park posted an educational snippet about their unique Waterpocket Fold.

Canyonlands National Park posted about the desert plants that grow in the park that ancient Native Americans used to eat.

Zion posted about Pipe Spring National Monument, about 60 miles away from the park, and it's rich history.

Town meetings:

No local governments discussed public lands matters these past two weeks.

The upcoming town meetings for the next two weeks are:

  • St. George City Council meets on Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.
  • Bryce Canyon City Council meets Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.
  • San Juan County Commission meets Dec. 7 at 11 a.m.
  • Grand County and Washington County Commissions meet Dec. 7 at 4 p.m.
  • Springdale Town Council meets Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.
  • Rockville Town Council meets Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.
  • Tropic Town Council meets Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.
  • Torrey Town Council meets Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Iron County Commission meets Dec. 13 at 9 a.m.
  • Garfield County Commission meets Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.
  • Kane County Commission meets Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.
  • Washington County Commission meets Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m.
  • Moab City Council meets Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

Weather forecast:

According to the National Weather Service, Arches, Canyonlands and Capitol Reef should be clear and in the mid-50s. Bryce Canyon should be in the low 50s and clear. Zion should be in the low 70s and clear.

K. Sophie Will is the National Parks Reporter for The Spectrum & Daily News through the Report for America initiative by The GroundTruth Project. Follow her on Twitter at @ksophiewill or email her at kswill@thespectrum.com. Donate to Report for America to support her work here.

