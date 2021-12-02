UNLV suspends frat involved in deadly charity boxing event

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - The University of Nevada, Las Vegas has placed the local chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity on an interim suspension pending the outcome of a review into the fraternity’s Nov. 19 “Fight Night” charity boxing event.

The decision from UNLV comes a week after the death of 20-year-old UNLV student Nathan Valencia, a participant in the event. Valencia died on Nov. 23 from the head injuries he sustained in one of the bouts that was held at the Sahara Event Center.

So far, no criminal charges have been filed, regarding Valencia’s death, and Metro Police say they don’t plan to file any.

Under the terms of the suspension, the university’s Kappa Sigma chapter is required to cease all operations and activities, and its status as a registered student organization is revoked pending the results of an investigation by the university and its Office of Student Conduct.