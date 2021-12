A man has been shot to death in South Oak Cliff overnight.

Just past midnight, a body was found in a vacant lot on Alabama Avenue near Kiest and South Beckley.

Police were called and confirmed the man was already dead. Detectives spent most of the night on-scene evaluating evidence but so far, they're not saying why the man was killed or who did it.

