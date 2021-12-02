ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intermountain Healthcare receives $4.6 million grant for study into ventilators

By Elle Cabrera, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
 3 days ago
The National Institute of Health has given Intermountain Health researchers $4.6 million toward mechanical ventilator studies for critically ill ICU patients as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mechanical ventilators are used to help patients with severe illnesses breathe until they can do so on their own. However, risks such as infection, lung and vocal cord damage, and pneumonia have been associated with these devices.

The $4.6 million will go toward studying whether or not those patients should be taken off the mechanical ventilators and left to breathe on their own.

“We know how to test if patients can breathe on their own, but that requires coordination from multiple members of the care team, who are all stretched thin right now given the high number of COVID-19 patients in our ICUs,” said Dr. Colin K. Grissom, senior medical director of critical care for Intermountain Healthcare and the co-principal investigator behind the grant.

Healthcare professionals determine if a patient can breathe on their own by implementing C-SAT or coordinating a spontaneous awakening trial (off sedation) and an SBT or spontaneous breathing trial. Both require several members of the critical care team.

Intermountain Healthcare did a previous study called TEACH: Telehealth Enabled Real-Time Audit and Feedback for Clinical Adherence protocol. It improved the “adherence to lung-protective mechanical ventilator practices to more than 90%” according to a recent Intermountain Healthcare press release.

The grant from NIH will run umtil August 2026 and take effect in 14 other Intermountain facilities across the system.

Elle Cabrera covers breaking news and topics. Please help us to continue producing this content at thespectrum.com/subscribe.

