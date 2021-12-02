Mowod on Movies: Weekend of December 3

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - Theaters across the nation were as crowded as a Thanksgiving table as four new releases battled it out for a piece of the box-office pie. Disney's Encanto won the weekend raking in a respectable $40.3 million debut. House of Gucci , the United Artists' star-studded entry placed third on the charts with $21.8 and Screen Germs' Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City finished in fifth with $8.8 million. Paul Thomas Anderson's award worthy indie, Licorice Pizza opened limited on four screens setting a new pandemic-era specialty release record with a huge $84,000 per-screen-average.

Wolf (R)

Starring - George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp

Believing he is a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps and lives like a wolf, much to the shock of his family. When he's sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of 'curative' therapies. However, once he meets the mysterious Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), and as their friendship blossoms into an undeniable infatuation, Jacob is faced with a challenge: will he renounce his true self for love.

Silent Night (NR)

Starring - Matthew Goode, Keira Knightley and Annabelle Wallis

Parents Nell (Keira Knightley) and Simon (Matthew Goode) have invited their closest friends to join their family for Christmas dinner at their idyllic home on the English countryside. As the group comes together, it starts to feel like old times but behind all the laughter and merriment, something is not quite right. The world outside is facing impending doom and no amount of gifts, games or prosecco can make mankind's imminent destruction go away. Surviving the holidays just got a lot more complicated.

