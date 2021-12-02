Metro locates person of interest in housekeeper’s death

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Las Vegas Metro Police say they've spoken with a man they had called a person of interest in the death of a housekeeper in a room at Bally’s over the weekend

Security at the hotel had originally reported that the woman, identified as 61-year-old Basalisa Smith, was having a medical issue. Smith died at Sunrise Hospital.

Further investigation into Smith’s death led Metro to assign its homicide division to look into Smith’s death, and the video of the man being sought was released on Wednesday. A statement released by the department on Thursday said the individual in the video was located, but did not reveal any other details.

Anyone who might have more information about the incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702- 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.