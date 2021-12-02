ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Metro locates person of interest in housekeeper’s death

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0UNq_0dC8001b00

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Las Vegas Metro Police say they've spoken with a man they had called a person of interest in the death of a housekeeper in a room at Bally’s over the weekend

Security at the hotel had originally reported that the woman, identified as 61-year-old Basalisa Smith, was having a medical issue. Smith died at Sunrise Hospital.

Further investigation into Smith’s death led Metro to assign its homicide division to look into Smith’s death, and the video of the man being sought was released on Wednesday. A statement released by the department on Thursday said the individual in the video was located, but did not reveal any other details.

Anyone who might have more information about the incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702- 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Person Of Interest#Housekeeper#Crime Stoppers#Metro#Las Vegas Metro Police#Bally#Sunrise Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
223
Followers
101
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy