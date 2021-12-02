ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres, Nick Martinez Agree Upon Four-Year, $20M Deal

The San Diego Padres have agreed to a four-year, $20 million deal with...

MLB free agency: Padres, Phillies, Orioles make last-minute deals ahead of lockout

The San Diego Padres have reportedly agreed to terms with right-handed starter Nick Martinez on a four-year contract worth $20 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Martinez, 31 years old, will be returning to Major League Baseball after spending the last four seasons in Japan, where he pitched for the Nippon Ham Fighters and the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks. During those seasons, he posted a 3.02 ERA and a 2.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 63 total appearances. Because the two sides did not get the deal done ahead of an MLB lockout that started Thursday, Martinez will technically remain a free agent until after the new collective bargaining agreement can be ratified, ending the lockout.
Padres Expressed Interest In Nick Castellanos

The San Diego Padres were "showing strong interest" in Nick Castellanos before Major League Baseball locked out its players. Teams are prohibited from contacting players or making any transactions during the duration of the lockout.
Report: Padres, Nick Martinez fail to complete deal before lockout

The San Diego Padres and right-hander Nick Martinez seemed to have a four-year, $20-million contract in place Wednesday evening, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. However, the deal wasn't completed before the collective bargaining agreement expired Thursday and a lockout was implemented, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. It...
Padres sign reliever Luis Garcia to two-year, $7M deal

The Padres have announced agreement with free agent reliever Luis García on a two-year contract. It’s reportedly a $7M guarantee. The multiyear deal is a nice pull for García, who entered the 2021 campaign as a non-roster invitee with the Yankees. After failing to crack New York’s season-opening roster, he spent the first couple of months of the season in Triple-A. García triggered an opt-out clause in that deal and landed a big league roster spot with the Cardinals in July.
MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB rumors: Son of ex-Yankees ace is close to making big-league debut

The Associated Press reports the Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to their 40-man roster. The 25-year-old Clemens, an infielder, hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.
Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees about his future

Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Freddie Freeman News

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
Former Dodgers star linked as possible Andrew McCutchen replacement for Phillies

An MLB Network analyst eyes this former Dodger to replace Andrew McCutchen. When the Philadelphia Phillies declined the $15 million team option for fan-favorite outfielder Andrew McCutchen earlier this month — making him a free-agent — the left field position immediately became one of the biggest areas the organization has to address this offseason.
The Phillies are rumored to be interested in reuniting with this pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies are reported to be interesting in reuniting with Aaron Loup. Second time’s the charm? That’s what the Philadelphia Phillies are supposedly hoping, as they’re rumored to be interested in a reunion with Aaron Loup. The southpaw pitched briefly for the Phillies in 2018, but has been much...
Carlos Correa Makes Official Decision On Qualifying Offer

Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over. The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive...
