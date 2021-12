Rome-based 102 Distribution is placing two of its key upcoming catalog titles on the open market at this year’s Ventana Sur market and festival: Argentine Soccer doc “Xeneizes – Boca: the Origins” and Mexican coming-of-age drama “Oliver and the Pool.” L.A.’s 1844 Entertainment will handle U.S. distribution on both titles. Documenting one of the best-know sociological phenomena from the world of top-tier soccer: “Xeneizes” pulls at the threads on the edge of the tapestry that is the fanatical Boca Juniors fanbase. Set in Buenos Aires’ barrio La Boca, founded in the mid-1800s by Genoese immigrants, the doc unspools in the shadow of...

