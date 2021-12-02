Watch: Watford 1-2 Chelsea Match Highlights | Premier League

After Liverpool's brilliant 4-1 victory at Everton on Wednesday, all attention quickly switched to results elsewhere. Leaders Chelsea ran out 2-1 winners at Watford and you can watch the highlights here.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Reds started the day two points behind leaders Chelsea and a point behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel's team took the lead in the 30th minute when Kai Havertz remained calm in the box to pick out Mason Mount who fired home.

The Hornets equalised 14 minutes later with Emmanual Dennis cleverly shooting home through Antonio Rudiger's legs and past Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea goal.

Hakim Ziyech secured the points for the Blues when he smashed home a left wing cross from Mason Mount.

With City winning 2-1 away at Aston Villa, it's as you were at the top of the table as the sides head into the weekend's fixtures.

Chelsea play West Ham in a tricky fixture in the early game on Saturday before Liverpool travel to Molineux to face Wolves and City take at Watford on Vicarage Road.

Watch the highlights of Chelsea's victory over Watford here:

