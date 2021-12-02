ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RARI Nutrition Partners with Master Blends Manufacturing

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Star8 Corporation (OTC PINK:STRH) subsidiary RARI Nutrition is pleased to announce its new manufacturing partnership with Master Blends Manufacturing (Master Blends). This new partnership will help streamline the production and distribution of RARI's fitness supplement products across the country. Master...

