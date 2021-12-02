RARI Nutrition Partners with Master Blends Manufacturing

Yogurt is one of the most frequently consumed dairy products for nutritional benefits. Although yogurt is enriched with probiotics, it is susceptible to spoilage because of the presence of pathogenic microbes. Spoiled yogurt if consumed can cause food-borne diseases. This study aimed to assess the nutritional composition and microbiome diversity in yogurt manufactured in Bangladesh. Microbial diversity was analyzed through high-throughput sequencing of bacterial 16S rRNA gene and fungal internal transcribed spacer (ITS) region. From nutritional analysis,Â significantly (P"‰<"‰0.05) higher pH, fat, moisture, total solid and solid-non-fat contents (%) were observed in sweet yogurt. Following the classification of Illumina sequences, 84.86% and 72.14% of reads were assigned to bacterial and fungal genera, respectively, with significantly higher taxonomic richness in sour yogurt prepared from buffalo. A significant difference in bacterial (Ppermanova"‰="‰0.001) and fungal (Ppermanova"‰="‰0.013) diversity between sweet and sour yogurt was recorded. A total of 76 bacterial and 70 fungal genera were detected across these samples which were mostly represented by Firmicutes (92.89%) and Ascomycota (98%) phyla, respectively. This is the first study that accentuates nutritional profiles and microbiome diversity of Bangladeshi yogurtÂ which are crucial in determining both active and passive health effects of yogurt consumption in individuals.

