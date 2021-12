As the calendar turns to December, the Blackhawks head to Washington to begin a three-game road trip that starts on Thursday night against the Capitals. The Capitals, currently 14-4-5 on the season, own an impressive record of 7-1-3 at the Capital One Arena. While only a quarter of the way into the season, the Caps have managed to escape all but one home game with points thus far. The Blackhawks surely have their work cut out for them in the Nation’s Capital.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO