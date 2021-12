When you think about exercises for specific body parts, the hand may not be the first thing that comes to mind. Sure, it’s common for people to do ab exercises, chest exercises, or even hamstring exercises, but hand exercises can also be an important part of a fitness or injury prevention and rehab program. If you suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome, trigger finger, or trigger thumb, have tired, achy hands after working all day, or feel your hands fatiguing and wanting to give out when holding weights at the gym or using power tools in your home, you may benefit from doing hand exercises to strengthen the muscles in and around your hand.

