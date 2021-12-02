ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Merkel backs compulsory Covid jabs as Germany agrees de facto lockdown for unvaccinated

By Justin Huggler
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngela Merkel backed plans to make the coronavirus vaccination compulsory as an “act of national solidarity”. In what may be her final act as German chancellor, she announced a national lockdown for those who refuse the jab, and backed plans by the incoming government to make vaccination mandatory. “The...

