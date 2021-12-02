ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rich Hill Joins Red Sox On One-Year Deal

RealGM
 3 days ago

Rich Hill has signed a one-year, $5 million contract...

baseball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox fans won't love who Kyle Schwarber spent time with Thursday

The courtship of Kyle Schwarber continues in earnest. Schwarber recently declined his mutual option with the Boston Red Sox to become an unrestricted free agent, and several teams reportedly are interested in the veteran slugger. That includes the Red Sox, who remain "engaged" with Schwarber in contract discussions, per Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
theScore

Hill enticed by possible Red Sox reunion

Free-agent left-hander Rich Hill is interested in a reunion with the Boston Red Sox next season. "There is an interest, without a doubt," the veteran hurler told The Boston Globe's Alex Speier. "There's a need on the other end. (But) the need for starting pitching is very apparent throughout the league - not just in Boston. It's also many other clubs that need it."
MLB
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa agent reveals teams he’s heard from

Mark Berman, of Fox 26 Houston, got an inside scoop on who has reached out to Carlos Correa and his agent. According to Berman, Correa’s agent has heard from the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and the Atlanta Braves. It would make sense for...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#The Boston Red Sox
theScore

Report: Red Sox, Wacha finalizing 1-year deal

The Boston Red Sox and free-agent right-hander Michael Wacha are in the process of finalizing a one-year contract, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal is still pending a physical. Wacha, 30, spent the 2021 campaign with the Tampa Bay Rays, authoring a 5.05 ERA and 4.47 FIP over...
MLB
NECN

Michael Wacha on Joining Red Sox: ‘It Was Almost a No-Brainer'

Tomase: Can Wacha find success with Sox after 'no-brainer' signing? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Red Sox offseason Value Tour has made its first stop -- Michael Wacha. The free agent right-hander agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract on Saturday, bringing an experienced arm to the back...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
nbcboston.com

Red Sox to Sign Mass. Native Left-Hander Rich Hill

Report: Red Sox signing LHP Rich Hill originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Rich Hill reportedly is signing with the Boston Red Sox... again. The veteran left-hander and the Red Sox agreed to a contract on Wednesday, according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier. If the deal is made official, it'll be Hill's third stint with Boston.
MLB
MassLive.com

Red Sox lose out on Steven Matz, who signs with Cardinals on 4-year, $44M deal; Boston made competitive offer to lefty

Steven Matz will not be joining the Red Sox in 2022 after all. Matz has agreed to a four-year, $44 million deal with the Cardinals, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who reports that the contract could reach $48 million if incentive clauses are reached. Boston was known to be interested in Matz, and -- according to a source -- was involved in the sweepstakes for the lefty until the bitter end. The Red Sox made a competitive offer to Matz and were aggressively involved, according to a source with knowledge of the talks between the sides.
MLB
985thesportshub.com

Red Sox reportedly sign veteran Rich Hill

The Red Sox are adding another veteran to their pitching staff, as the team and Rich Hill have come to terms on a one-year deal, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. Hill, who will be 42 years old when the 2022 season begins, spent the 2021 season with the Rays and Mets, combining for a 7-8 record and 3.86 ERA, while his 158.2 innings pitched finished as his most thrown since 2007.
MLB
FanSided

5 Black Friday deals the Red Sox should consider in free agency

The Boston Red Sox can find some bargains in free agency. The Boston Red Sox will be tied to many of the top free agents in the rumor mill but they won’t be able to afford all of them. They may splurge on a big name this winter but filling out the roster will require finding talent at a more affordable cost. Since it’s Black Friday, we’ll follow the annual tradition of shopping for bargains by exploring some free agents who could be undervalued on the market.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts native Rich Hill agrees to rejoin Red Sox for third stint with Boston

BOSTON — SportsCenter 5 confirms that Massachusetts native Rich Hill has agreed to rejoin the Boston Red Sox on a one-year deal, marking his third stint with the team. Hill, of Milton, is a left-handed pitcher who has played 17 seasons in the major leagues. He previously played for the Red Sox from 2010 through 2012 and once again in 2015 after a quick stint with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Orioles willing to listen to offers for Cedric Mullins; Rich Hill open to Red Sox reunion

Following a quiet Thanksgiving holiday, MLB teams went back to work on Black Friday, with the Mets signing three free agents to multi-year contracts (Mark Canha, Eduardo Escobar, and Starling Marte). A flurry of deals are expected prior to the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement next Wednesday, at which point the owners are likely to lock out the players. Here are Saturday's hot stove rumors.
MLB
FanSided

Sources: Boston Red Sox in agreement with Rich Hill

Free-agent starting pitcher Rich Hill is in agreement on a deal with the Boston Red Sox, according to sources familiar with the situation. Entering the offseason, the Red Sox sought to replenish their pitching depth. They lost left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, who signed a five-year, $77.5 million deal with the Detroit Tigers. But they signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a one-year, $7 million deal and left-hander James Paxton to a one-year, $10 million deal with a two-year club option. Now, they add Hill, who is entering his 18th season in baseball, and has made it clear that he wanted to return to Boston.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy