Rich Hill Joins Red Sox On One-Year Deal

Free-agent starting pitcher Rich Hill is in agreement on a deal with the Boston Red Sox, according to sources familiar with the situation. Entering the offseason, the Red Sox sought to replenish their pitching depth. They lost left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, who signed a five-year, $77.5 million deal with the Detroit Tigers. But they signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a one-year, $7 million deal and left-hander James Paxton to a one-year, $10 million deal with a two-year club option. Now, they add Hill, who is entering his 18th season in baseball, and has made it clear that he wanted to return to Boston.
