Rich Hill Joins Red Sox On One-Year Deal

Steven Matz will not be joining the Red Sox in 2022 after all. Matz has agreed to a four-year, $44 million deal with the Cardinals, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who reports that the contract could reach $48 million if incentive clauses are reached. Boston was known to be interested in Matz, and -- according to a source -- was involved in the sweepstakes for the lefty until the bitter end. The Red Sox made a competitive offer to Matz and were aggressively involved, according to a source with knowledge of the talks between the sides.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO