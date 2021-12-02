ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Most Underrated Player In Premier League History' - Liverpool Fans React To Jordan Henderson Masterclass Against Everton

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

Liverpool ran out emphatic 4-1 winners against Everton on Wednesday night at Goodison Park and people have taken to social media to discuss skipper Jordan Henderson's performance for the Reds.

Henderson opened the scoring with a brilliant left footed curling finish from just outside the box after Andy Robertson pulled the ball back from the by-line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUf07_0dC7xKb100
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The 31 year old then set up Mohamed Salah for Liverpool's second when his slide rule pass put the Egyptian through on goal.

Salah kept his composure to curl a perfect chipped shot past Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

The Egyptian added another before Diogo Jota completed the scoring after a sharp turn and finish in the box.

Liverpool's captain was everywhere. He played in a more advanced role on the right and linked brilliantly with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah and fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the 31 year old's performance.

'Goal and assist gem leading by example'

'Jordan Henderson. What a man. What a captain. What a leader. People forget how vital this man is for us, he was absolutely everywhere. For me, MOTM but I completely understand why it’s gone to Mo.'

'Best Jordan Henderson performance since January 2020 tonight. Given the freedom of Goodison by Rafa's decision to play 2 in midfield against Liverpool's 3. Doucoure and Allan lined up against Thiago and Fabinho, and Henderson had ridiculous amounts of space all game long.'

'Jordan Henderson is the most underrated player in Premier League history. We are very fortunate to have him at our magnificent club.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson recognised for his contributions on and off the pitch

He’s long been the driving force behind Jurgen Klopp’s successes at Liverpool, and now Jordan Henderson has been recognised for his work on and off the pitch. Being Liverpool captain carries with it a certain amount of responsibility, but Henderson has grown into the role, handed to him on a full-time basis once Steven Gerrard retired from playing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League

Liverpool have put together successive wins over Arsenal and Porto in the space of the last week, putting an earlier mini blip fully behind them. Jurgen Klopp will expect more of the same from his side as they host Southampton at Anfield this weekend, looking to put pressure on Chelsea and Manchester City in the Premier League table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Mohamed Salah
newschain

Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson pushing for Liverpool starts

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not have any of his injured players back for the visit of Southampton. The Reds boss will, therefore, again be selecting from the same squad which featured against Porto in the Champions League in midweek, with Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Diogo Jota all set to return after being rested.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Everton face Liverpool in the most dreaded derby in years

On Wednesday everning Everton face the old enemy at Goodison Park in a Merseyside derby that might be the most important in years, or even decades. Why do I say this? It’s not because the result itself will be uniquely important. In one way it’s just another game of football and Everton are once more finding new ways to lose them. They’ll be nothing new in a heavy defeat on Wednesday.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Egyptian#Goal#Motm
Yardbarker

Premier League Predictions: Liverpool Add More Misery On Everton? Can Arsenal Knock Manchester United Out Of Top Four Race? Steven Gerrard To Outdo Pep Guardiola?

LFCTR writers predict their scores for the midweek Premier League games. Who will come out on top in the Merseyside derby as under pressure Rafael Benitez faces his old club? Will Michael Carrick guide Manchester to three decent results in a row against top four rivals Arsenal? Can Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa make it 3 out of 3 against title favourites Manchester City?
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Everton: 3 players who need to step up against Liverpool

Everton have been missing their key players for weeks now and while Richarlison and Abdoulaye Doucoure have returned, the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina remain unavailable. Winning the Merseyside derby looks an impossible task at the moment. Losing the tie wouldn’t matter at this point, what would matter...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everton vs. Liverpool live stream, TV channel, start time, lineups, how to watch Premier League

Everton will meet Liverpool in Premier League action on Wednesday from Goodison Park. Everton is coming off a 1-0 loss to Brentford and will look to get back to their winning ways, they will face a tough test against Jurgen Klopp’s side today. Liverpool is coming off a 4-0 home victory against Southampton and will look to carry over that momentum in this match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Everton vs. Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool head across Stanley Park to take on Everton and former manager Rafa Benitez in the first Merseyside Derby of the 2021-22 Premier League season. A win for the title-challenging Reds will keep them in the mix at the very top of the table while the Blues have slipped in recent weeks and a few more bad results could have them in the relegation battle. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Wednesday night’s match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool visit arch-rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby this evening knowing they can heap more pressure on Rafael Benitez. The Spaniard faced a wave of backlash after the Toffees limped to a 1-0 defeat against Brentford last weekend and the club have now taken just one point from their last six Premier League games. FOLLOW LIVE: Everton vs Liverpool – latest updatesLiverpool, though, are in fine spirits after thrashing Southampton 4-0 at Anfield, with Thiago Alcantara on the scoresheet once again. That victory left the Reds just two points adrift of Chelsea in the title race, with Diogo Jota, Mohamed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Everton 1-4 Liverpool - Match Highlights | Premier League

Liverpool were in terrific form at Goodison Park on Wednesday as they ran out 4-1 winners against Everton and you can watch the highlights here. Two goals from Mohamed Salah and fine finishes from Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota were enough to see off the Toffees who responded with a Demarai Gray goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
297
Followers
2K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy