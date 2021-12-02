'Most Underrated Player In Premier League History' - Liverpool Fans React To Jordan Henderson Masterclass Against Everton

Liverpool ran out emphatic 4-1 winners against Everton on Wednesday night at Goodison Park and people have taken to social media to discuss skipper Jordan Henderson's performance for the Reds.

Henderson opened the scoring with a brilliant left footed curling finish from just outside the box after Andy Robertson pulled the ball back from the by-line.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The 31 year old then set up Mohamed Salah for Liverpool's second when his slide rule pass put the Egyptian through on goal.

Salah kept his composure to curl a perfect chipped shot past Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

The Egyptian added another before Diogo Jota completed the scoring after a sharp turn and finish in the box.

Liverpool's captain was everywhere. He played in a more advanced role on the right and linked brilliantly with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah and fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the 31 year old's performance.

'Goal and assist gem leading by example'

'Jordan Henderson. What a man. What a captain. What a leader. People forget how vital this man is for us, he was absolutely everywhere. For me, MOTM but I completely understand why it’s gone to Mo.'

'Best Jordan Henderson performance since January 2020 tonight. Given the freedom of Goodison by Rafa's decision to play 2 in midfield against Liverpool's 3. Doucoure and Allan lined up against Thiago and Fabinho, and Henderson had ridiculous amounts of space all game long.'

'Jordan Henderson is the most underrated player in Premier League history. We are very fortunate to have him at our magnificent club.'

