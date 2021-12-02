Red Sox Reacquire Jackie Bradley, Jr. From Brewers

Legendary Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is one of the all-time greats. The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot announced Monday night features no lack of star power. Controversial holdovers Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds, and Curt Schilling make their 10th (and final) appearances on the ballot, while some of the biggest names of the 2000s – Ryan Howard, Prince Fielder, Mark Teixeira, Tim Lincecum, and more make their first appearances. Others, such as Alex Rodriguez, Manny Ramirez, and Andy Pettitte come with just as much baggage as Bonds and Clemens. No name on the ballot is bigger, or means more to Boston Red Sox fans, than that of David Ortiz.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO