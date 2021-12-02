ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Red Sox Reacquire Jackie Bradley, Jr. From Brewers

RealGM
 3 days ago

The Boston Red Sox have sent Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers for Jackie Bradley, Jr. and two prospects....

baseball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox fans won't love who Kyle Schwarber spent time with Thursday

The courtship of Kyle Schwarber continues in earnest. Schwarber recently declined his mutual option with the Boston Red Sox to become an unrestricted free agent, and several teams reportedly are interested in the veteran slugger. That includes the Red Sox, who remain "engaged" with Schwarber in contract discussions, per Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Jackie Bradley Jr.
FanSided

Red Sox: David Ortiz deserves to be in the Hall of Fame

Legendary Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is one of the all-time greats. The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot announced Monday night features no lack of star power. Controversial holdovers Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds, and Curt Schilling make their 10th (and final) appearances on the ballot, while some of the biggest names of the 2000s – Ryan Howard, Prince Fielder, Mark Teixeira, Tim Lincecum, and more make their first appearances. Others, such as Alex Rodriguez, Manny Ramirez, and Andy Pettitte come with just as much baggage as Bonds and Clemens. No name on the ballot is bigger, or means more to Boston Red Sox fans, than that of David Ortiz.
MLB
The Spun

Red Sox, Brewers Agreed To Notable Trade Last Night

Who says you can’t go home? On Wednesday night, the Boston Red Sox re-acquired Jackie Bradley Jr. in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Red Sox are sending Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers in exchange for Bradley, David Hamilton and Alex Binelas. The official terms of the deal were announced late on Wednesday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Red Sox
theScore

Hill enticed by possible Red Sox reunion

Free-agent left-hander Rich Hill is interested in a reunion with the Boston Red Sox next season. "There is an interest, without a doubt," the veteran hurler told The Boston Globe's Alex Speier. "There's a need on the other end. (But) the need for starting pitching is very apparent throughout the league - not just in Boston. It's also many other clubs that need it."
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Marcus Stroman drawing interest from Red Sox, Giants, Cubs, Angels, Mets

The free-agent starting pitching market has gotten off to a fast start, but there hasn’t yet been any movement among the top tier of arms. There’s surely robust interest in each of the class’ top starters, particularly given that the market for mid-tier options has already proved to be quite strong. Some clarity has emerged on the bidding for one of those top hurlers: right-hander Marcus Stroman.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa agent reveals teams he’s heard from

Mark Berman, of Fox 26 Houston, got an inside scoop on who has reached out to Carlos Correa and his agent. According to Berman, Correa’s agent has heard from the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and the Atlanta Braves. It would make sense for...
MLB
The Spun

Boston Red Sox Reportedly Signing Veteran Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox lost a key member of their rotation earlier this offseason, as Eduardo Rodriguez agreed to a five-year deal worth $77 million with the Detroit Tigers. On Friday, the front office found a free agent who can potentially take Rodriguez’s spot in the rotation. According to ESPN...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Revisiting Red Sox needs as offseason moves along

A prioritized review of the Red Sox offseason needs. Just what are the needs of the Boston Red Sox? Which will Chaim Bloom prioritize before moving on to the next roster issue? If this were a medical triage, the team would be color-coded white, a designation of walking wounded. This is an organization that is trending upwards.
MLB
Boston Herald

Chaim Bloom reacts to Eduardo Rodriguez’s departure from Red Sox: ‘We were fighting our emotions on this one’

Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox certainly wanted Eduardo Rodriguez back, but only to a certain point. In the end, the Red Sox just weren’t willing to go where the Detroit Tigers went as Rodriguez accepted a five-year contract worth at least $77 million. Boston extended a qualifying offer to Rodriguez of $18.4 million for 2022 and reportedly were willing to offer him more years beyond that, but it wasn’t nearly enough to sway the left-hander to returning to the only major league home he’s known.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Motivations Behind Javier Báez Getting Interest From Tigers, Red Sox

During last Friday’s press conference to introduce Billy Eppler as the New York Mets’ general manager, owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson shared thoughts on a number of topics. One of those topics involved free-agent middle infielder, Javier Báez. Cohen shared the following tidbit when asked about Báez:
MLB
FanSided

MLB trade grades: Who won Hunter Renfroe-Jackie Bradley Jr. swap?

Just before MLB entered a lockout, the Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox swapped outfielders Jackie Bradley Jr. and Hunter Renfroe, respectively. On early Thursday morning, MLB officially entered a lockout after they could not reach an agreement with the Player’s Association on the collective bargaining agreement. But just before the deadline, the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers completed a trade.
MLB
nbcboston.com

Michael Wacha on Joining Red Sox: ‘It Was Almost a No-Brainer'

Tomase: Can Wacha find success with Sox after 'no-brainer' signing? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Red Sox offseason Value Tour has made its first stop -- Michael Wacha. The free agent right-hander agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract on Saturday, bringing an experienced arm to the back...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy