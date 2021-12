The app is launching to a public test audience early next year, and with a broader launch to a wider group of consumers later in the year. The company’s founder is Dr. Sarah Adler, a Stanford Professor of Psychiatry and Clinical Psychologist. She is eager to tell the world about what the app will do, but is playing her cards a little guardedly until the app becomes available to the wider public. Adler has spent her career building innovative delivery models to increase access to care through user-centered design. She believes that data-informed, digital solutions paired with well-trained, lower-cost human capital, like health coaches, is the best way to deliver quality care at scale, especially for overlooked populations (think GSRM and BIPOC) traditionally left out of the conversation.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO