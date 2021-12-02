Large Protests Outside Supreme Court Over Abortion Case

As the Supreme Court began hearing oral arguments for a Mississippi abortion case, people on both sides of the issue tried to make their voices heard.

Thousands of people gathered in Washington D.C. to protest for and against Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks.

There are questions as to whether the court could erode or even overturn Roe v. Wade, a case that established the constitutional right to abortion access.

Twelve states have laws on the books that would stop most or all abortions if the Supreme Court rules in Mississippi’s favor.

Michigan could be one of those states, with a law from 1934 that made performing an abortion in the state a felony.

Whatever the court decides, the results won’t be made public until they end their term in June.