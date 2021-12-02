Twins Add Dylan Bundy To Rotation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first long-term contract offer to Byron Buxton came from the Minnesota Twins nearly five years ago. They secured the speedy center fielder this week for the next seven seasons with a $100 million deal. Getting it done required ample patience, creativity and respect from both sides. The tipping point was simply the deep desire by Buxton and his family to stay with the only franchise he’s ever been with. The Twins have a 118-69 record in the 187 games Buxton has played in over the last three seasons. They’re 92-105 without him. Buxton turns 28 later this month.
As the expected MLB lockout neared with the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement on Wednesday night, the Twins made their latest attempt to sign a veteran pitcher from the free agent bargain bin by agreeing to a deal with righthander Dylan Bundy. It’s a one-year contract that includes a...
The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday they've agreed to a one-year contract with right-hander Dylan Bundy. Bundy will earn a $4-million base salary in 2022, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The deal reportedly includes an $11-million club option for 2023 with a $1-million buyout. Bundy spent the last two...
The Twins signed a new starting pitcher Wednesday in righthander Dylan Bundy. The former first-round pick signed a one-year, $4 million contract for the 2022 season, plus a club option for 2023 at $11 million with a $1 million buyout. For Derek Falvey, Twins president of baseball operations, this was...
Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer is now a Met. Reigning American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray will call Seattle home for the next five years. All-Star left-hander Kevin Gausman is going north of the border to Toronto. Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, two of the top infielders on...
The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
The Associated Press reports the Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to their 40-man roster. The 25-year-old Clemens, an infielder, hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.
Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
The New York Yankee family was saddened to learn of the passing of ex-Yankee manager Bill Virdon. Virdon was manager of the Yankees during 1974 and 1975 before being replaced in 1975 my the new manager Billy Martin. In 1974 he won 89 games for the Yankees. However, Virdon’s claim...
The No. 1 ranked free agent available is former Houston Astros SS Carlos Correa and everybody is waiting patiently (some not so much) to find out where he will sign. Well, Correa recently updated his Twitter bio (before quickly taking it down) and it just so happened to include a Tiger!
Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
More problems for Robinson Cano. The New York Mets announced Wednesday “Canó was removed from the Estrellas Orientales roster with lower back discomfort. He has been prescribed physical therapy and is considered week to week.”. ESPN’s Hector Gomez was the first to report on Cano’s plans to play in the...
An MLB Network analyst eyes this former Dodger to replace Andrew McCutchen. When the Philadelphia Phillies declined the $15 million team option for fan-favorite outfielder Andrew McCutchen earlier this month — making him a free-agent — the left field position immediately became one of the biggest areas the organization has to address this offseason.
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
Free agent Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post sure sounded like goodbye to Atlanta Braves fans, even if it wasn’t. If this isn’t goodbye, then Freeman owes fans an explanation because…what the hell?. The greater likelihood is that Freeman is trying to thank Braves fans for a wonderful season, in which...
Noah Syndergaard helped the New York Mets reach the World Series in 2015, his first season there, and has called New York his home until he signed with the Los Angeles Angels in free agency. He said that his decision to leave the Mets was the toughest choice of his life.
Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over. The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive...
