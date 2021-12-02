ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Twins Add Dylan Bundy To Rotation

RealGM
 3 days ago

The Minnesota Twins have signed Dylan Bundy to a one-year,...

baseball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
kduz.com

Twins officially ink Buxton, sign Bundy…then MLB Locks everyone out

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first long-term contract offer to Byron Buxton came from the Minnesota Twins nearly five years ago. They secured the speedy center fielder this week for the next seven seasons with a $100 million deal. Getting it done required ample patience, creativity and respect from both sides. The tipping point was simply the deep desire by Buxton and his family to stay with the only franchise he’s ever been with. The Twins have a 118-69 record in the 187 games Buxton has played in over the last three seasons. They’re 92-105 without him. Buxton turns 28 later this month.
MLB
theScore

Twins sign Bundy to 1-year deal

The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday they've agreed to a one-year contract with right-hander Dylan Bundy. Bundy will earn a $4-million base salary in 2022, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The deal reportedly includes an $11-million club option for 2023 with a $1-million buyout. Bundy spent the last two...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Bundy
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twins sign starting pitcher Dylan Bundy, former first-round pick

The Twins signed a new starting pitcher Wednesday in righthander Dylan Bundy. The former first-round pick signed a one-year, $4 million contract for the 2022 season, plus a club option for 2023 at $11 million with a $1 million buyout. For Derek Falvey, Twins president of baseball operations, this was...
MLB
Pioneer Press

Twins sign Dylan Bundy; have plenty of work left to do after lockout

Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer is now a Met. Reigning American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray will call Seattle home for the next five years. All-Star left-hander Kevin Gausman is going north of the border to Toronto. Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, two of the top infielders on...
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Son of ex-Yankees ace is close to making big-league debut

The Associated Press reports the Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to their 40-man roster. The 25-year-old Clemens, an infielder, hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Baltimore Orioles
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
MLB
FanSided

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees about his future

Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Former Dodgers star linked as possible Andrew McCutchen replacement for Phillies

An MLB Network analyst eyes this former Dodger to replace Andrew McCutchen. When the Philadelphia Phillies declined the $15 million team option for fan-favorite outfielder Andrew McCutchen earlier this month — making him a free-agent — the left field position immediately became one of the biggest areas the organization has to address this offseason.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Freddie Freeman News

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
MLB
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post will scare Braves fans

Free agent Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post sure sounded like goodbye to Atlanta Braves fans, even if it wasn’t. If this isn’t goodbye, then Freeman owes fans an explanation because…what the hell?. The greater likelihood is that Freeman is trying to thank Braves fans for a wonderful season, in which...
MLB
The Spun

Carlos Correa Makes Official Decision On Qualifying Offer

Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over. The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy