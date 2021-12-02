ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First U.S. Omicron Case Identified In California

We have our first confirmed case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the U.S.

While the arrival isn’t surprising, this variant continues to prompt concern for many people around the world.

The Omicron case was found in a person in California who had recently returned from a trip to South Africa.

That person is fully vaccinated and not seriously ill, but they are quarantining.

Since the Omicron variant was first discovered in South Africa, nearly two dozen other countries have found the strain within their borders.

Unfortunately, experts still say we won’t know much about this new strain until two or three weeks from now.

Health officials encourage people to get their vaccines and booster shots.

