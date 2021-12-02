ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

How did the City of Norwich come to own the Norwich Golf Club?

By Trevor Ballantyne, The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bWR1u_0dC7wxG700

Local attorney Mike Driscoll, Norwich's corporation counsel, recalled becoming a member of the Norwich Golf Authority the year the city became the owner of the course.

“The majority of members were decent golfers, I was kind of on the lower end of that scale,” he said.

Offering an expansive knowledge of the club’s history and the growth of golf locally, Driscoll explained how the President of the Chelsea Bank, a lawyer and civil war hero named Edward Harland, first built a nine-hole golf course that opened in 1912 on the property where the modern course operates today.

In the 1920s, Harland looked to expand the course and made an arrangement with the firm Tull and Tull and golf course architect Walter Tillinghast to expand the course to 18 holes.

The Norwich Inn had been built in the late 1920s and was owned by a company that ended up acquiring the course before being sold to a local family, Driscoll explained.

“Over time it started to decline a little bit,” he added.

An interesting history

In July 1940, an experimental, top-secret, airplane crashed on the course.

According to city historian Dale Plummer, a Vought XF4U-1 Corsair fighter jet ran out of fuel and the pilot found the course as available open space for a landing.

"It had rained and he slid off the fairway and the plane flipped upside down and crashed in the trees," said Plummer.

The pilot of the experimental jet survived and teams quickly appeared at the course to pick him up along with the pieces of the plane to avoid any unwanted press, the historian added.

Buying the course

In the 1970s the federal government made available funds that could be used to acquire land for open space or recreational space, Driscoll continued.

A pitch for state politicians to support the city in an effort to buy the golf course succeeded before the Norwich City Council approved the $1.2 million purchase of the golf course; with 50% of the cost funded by the federal government and 25% covered by the state government. The city covered the final 25%.

“It was a contentious issue of sorts at the time,” said Driscoll. “People asked, ‘’why do we need a golf course?”

The first year Driscoll said the Norwich Golf Authority was authorized to spend up to $100,000.

“We took in about a $108,000,” he said. “The real public fear was a lot of city money would be spent in it and golf to some people’s minds (is) like, ‘oh a rich guy sport.'"

After the purchase, Driscoll said they conducted a study in the early 1980s looking at ways the land could be used for recreation outside of golf -- perhaps biking trails a fitness trial; or fishing and picnic areas -- but the golf authority ultimately decided it was too dangerous.

"End of the day the report came back and because the area is so close to an area of hitting golf clubs with which move so fast and are hit so erratically at times, you would be foolish," Driscoll said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Government
Norwich, CT
Sports
City
Norwich, CT
FOXBusiness

Joel Osteen church cash discovery renews calls to tax churches

The political left has renewed its calls to tax churches after a plumber at Pastor Joel Osteen's church found hundreds of envelopes full of cash. A plumber called into a Houston radio station KILT-FM on Thursday, according to the city's KPRC-TV. The caller said, "There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile. Went to go remove the toilet and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall."
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Expert: School should have flagged behavior before shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The warning signs were there: A search for gun ammunition on a cellphone, drawings of blood on a school desk and a written plea for help. But on Tuesday, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit at Oxford High School, the student in question was sent back to the classroom after a school meeting with his parents. Three hours later four students were shot to death and six other students and a teacher were wounded.
PONTIAC, MI
CNN

What comes next after the Supreme Court's signal on abortion rights

(CNN) — At stake in the Mississippi abortion case heard by the Supreme Court December 1 is access to the procedure for millions of people across the country. As Justice Brett Kavanaugh made clear at Wednesday's hearing, the justices are not considering whether to outlaw abortion nationwide. But a decision that overturns current Supreme Court precedent on abortion rights -- and one that specifically reverses the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion -- could lead to bans on abortions being implemented in several states across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Golf Course#Norwich City#The Norwich Golf Club#The Chelsea Bank#Vought Xf4u 1 Corsair#The Norwich City Council
The Associated Press

Israel urges hard line against Iran at nuclear talks

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday urged world powers to take a hard line against Iran in negotiations aimed at reviving an international nuclear deal, as his top defense and intelligence officials headed to Washington to discuss the flailing talks. Israel has been watching...
MIDDLE EAST
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

55
Followers
86
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy