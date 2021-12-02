ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Ex-Google scientist Gebru opens AI institute year after tumultuous exit

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

By Paresh Dave

(Reuters) - Timnit Gebru, the computer scientist whose disputed exit from Google's artificial intelligence research team prompted debate across the tech industry about diversity and censorship, said on Thursday she has launched a small lab to continue her work freely.

The Distributed AI Research Institute has raised $3.7 million from foundations and aims to critically study services from big tech companies as well as propose AI-based solutions to issues such as food insecurity and climate change, Gebru said.

It joins several non-governmental projects such as the Algorithmic Justice League that are advancing ethical use of AI. Critics worry that without proper safeguards systems including for facial recognition and credit scoring could lead to mass surveillance and racial discrimination.

Gebru has hired a fellow based in South Africa and expects to add other researchers next year. They will publish studies and educate activists and lawmakers globally.

"I want to make sure DAIR is not just working on research papers," Gebru said. "I want to be an institute that realizes you have to engage with various groups of people."

Gebru, who is Black, has said Google fired her a year ago for criticizing its lack of workforce diversity and for fighting managers who objected to publishing a paper she co-wrote on potential social and environmental costs of language technology. Google has said it accepted Gebru's resignation.

Her speaking out about the incident drew praise from many scientists and engineers, but others questioned her work and tactics. Alphabet Inc unit Google in the aftermath reorganized the ethical AI research team Gebru had led, fired her co-leader and lost the pair's manager to Apple.

Freedom to pursue whatever led Gebru to start DAIR over joining another company. But sustaining it without becoming beholden to sponsors or other powers will be the challenge, she said. Initial backers include the MacArthur, Ford and Rockefeller foundations.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif; Editing by David Gregorio)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timnit Gebru
The Independent

US government sues to block $40 billion Nvidia-Arm chip deal

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block graphics chip maker Nvidia’s $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm, saying the deal would create a powerful company that could hurt the growth of new technologies. Nvidia Corp., based in Santa Clara, California said in September 2020 that it was buying United Kingdom-based Arm Ltd. from Japanese technology giant Softbank to “create the world’s premier computing company for the age of AI."But the deal immediately raised concerns that Arm would abandon its business model of licensing chip designs to hundreds of tech companies, including many of Nvidia’s competitors....
BUSINESS
Silicon Valley Business Journal

A technology ethicist Google fired has launched an independent AI research institute

Timnit Gebru, the artificial intelligence researcher whom Google LLC fired last year, has created a new organization to promote the development of ethical, socially beneficial AI. Dubbed the Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute, or DAIR, the organization aims to promote AI development outside the auspices of the Big Tech companies,...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Former Google scientist Timnit Gebru has launched an AI research centre

Dr Timnit Gebru has launched DAIR one year after her departure from Google to continue her work in the area of ethical AI. Former Google scientist Dr Timnit Gebru has started her own research centre focused on the responsible use of artificial intelligence. The new Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research institute...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet Inc#Climate Change#Ai Institute Year#Macarthur
stockxpo.com

Google Delays Required Office Return

Alphabet Inc.’s Google said it is delaying its required return-to-office plans that were scheduled to start Jan. 10 at the earliest for U.S. offices. The tech company said it would wait until next year to decide when its office-return plan will take effect, according to an email that Chris Rackow, Google’s vice president of global security, sent to employees Thursday. Google’s shifting office-reopening plans were earlier reported by CNBC.
BUSINESS
AFP

French concern about Chinese Alibaba cloud for Paris 2024

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group's role as a "worldwide partner" of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has sparked a behind-the-scenes battle to prevent it from hosting and accessing sensitive data. "There is a fight," Guillaume Poupard, director general of the National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI) said earlier, before adding that it was "complicated". "We are battling away and explaining that for security reasons, including personal data, this is not possible," he added, declining to give more details. Alibaba, a symbol of China's success in the digital economy but now in the sights of the Chinese authorities, is one of the IOC's 13 "worldwide partners".
WORLD
Wired

Ex-Googler Timnit Gebru Starts Her Own AI Research Center

One year ago Google artificial intelligence researcher Timnit Gebru tweeted, “I was fired” and ignited a controversy over the freedom of employees to question the impact of their company’s technology. Thursday, she launched a new research institute to ask questions about responsible use of artificial intelligence that Gebru says Google and other tech companies won’t.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Google
bloomberglaw.com

Former Google AI Scientist Creates Center to Combat Ethical Ills

Exactly one year after Timnit Gebru was dismissed from her post at Google, the prominent expert in artificial intelligence ethics announced plans for a new AI research institute, designed to be an independent group committed to diverse points of view and preventing harm. Gebru has lined up funding from the...
ENGINEERING
Searchengine Journal

Google’s New Pathways AI Is Closer to Mammalian Brain

Google announced a new AI architecture that powerfully expands Google’s AI computing ability in a profound way. The new AI architecture is is a single model that can be trained to do millions of things, which Google says is closer to a mammalian brain. The announcement by Google states that...
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Google and Qualcomm collaborate to accelerate AI development

Qualcomm today at its Snapdragon Summit 2021 announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to bring the latter’s Neural Architecture Search to Qualcomm platforms. The move is designed to speed up the development of AI models at the edge. Qualcomm claims the announcement will make it the first system-on-a-chip (SoC) customer...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Google, Qualcomm partner on mobile AI, neural networking technologies

KONA, HAWAII: Google Cloud and Qualcomm have revealed a new partnership in the neural networking space. Announced at the annual Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit on Tuesday, the companies said that the collaboration will focus on the development of Vertex AI Neural Architecture Search (NAS), a managed service described by Google as search technology for generating, evaluating, and training model architectures for applications.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Google really is evil, claims ex-employee lawsuit

Claiming that their treatment goes against the famous "don't be evil" clause in Google's employee code of conduct, three former employees are suing the company. Google once famously had "Don't Be Evil" as its motto, but it still retains those words as a clause in the contract that employees have to sign. Now this code of conduct and those specific words are the subject of a lawsuit.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Didi departure from NYSE marks end of Wall Street romance with Chinese big tech

The Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's announcement that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange marks the end of a cushy relationship between Wall Street and Chinese tech giants, who are under siege from authorities in Beijing and regulators in America. Only five months transpired between Didi's going public in New York in June and word Friday that it will prepare a Hong Kong listing. During that time its market value has fallen by 63 percent. Didi's move comes in the wake of a sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdown in the past year that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding huge influence on consumers' lives -- including Alibaba and Tencent. After Friday's announcement, heavyweight Chinese online retailers whose stocks are sold on the New York exchange, such as Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, dropped sharply.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Deutsche Post CEO favourite to become Telekom chairman - sources

BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Frank Appel, the chief executive of German logistics company Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE), is the favourite to become the next supervisory board chairman of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), two sources close to the matter told Reuters. The sources said Deutsche Post's supervisory board is due to meet...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

239K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy