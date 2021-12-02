ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Mike Berry column: Omicron: The most dangerous Greek letter yet?

By Star Courier
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 3 days ago

Omicron. How do you pronounce that?

Back in college, the fraternity and sorority types — who were familiar with the Greek alphabet — pronounced it OH-mi-cron. But in my experience, fraternity and sorority types weren’t necessarily the sharpest knives in the drawer, so they could have been wrong.

I heard one TV commentator pronouncing it AH-mi-cron. Another pronounced it oh-MIKE-ron.

However you say it, Omicron — the name given to the latest variant of the COVID-19 virus — has been on our minds since South African scientists announced last week that the variant had been discovered there.

Reaction around the world to the announcement was swift, as dozens of nations — including the United States — banned entry from South Africa and other nearby nations.

Even so, the variant had been found in at least a dozen other countries by this week. And as of Wednesday, it was in the U.S. as well.

A patient returned to San Francisco from South Africa in late November and subsequently tested positive for Omicron. He had a mild case of the illness and was said to be recovering.

At this point, no one seems to know much about Omicron, except that it appears to be even more contagious than the dreaded Delta variant we’ve all heard so much about in recent months. The vaccines now available for COVID infections may not be as effective against Omicron, it’s been reported.

And the San Francisco case may back up some commentators I’ve heard, who said it appears that Omicron causes a milder form of the disease than Delta or even the original COVID-19 virus that came to America at the end of 2019.

It will take a couple more weeks for the doctors and scientists to learn exactly how contagious, and how dangerous, Omicron is. Until then, experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have been saying that our best protection against Omicron is the same as for previous iterations of COVID: Get vaccinated if you haven’t been already, and get the booster shot if you still haven’t.

That, and continue wearing masks in groups of people and practicing social distancing.

In other words, nothing new at this point.

I think all of us are just plain tired of hearing about COVID, and wish it would go away. But I fear that COVID — like the common cold, the flu and other viral diseases — will be with us from now on.

They’ll probably come out with annual or semiannual boosters designed to protect us against the latest variants of the virus. . .just like with the flu.

Will we have to wear masks, and get regular shots, for the rest of our lives? It could be.

But I figure that if it keeps us alive, it’ll be worth it.

