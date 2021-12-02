Adam Handler brings his endearing ghosts and lovable monsters to London

It has indeed been a long and winding literary road to get here, but our patience has been rewarded. Mal Evans, the Beatles’ longtime road manager who captivated viewers with his wardrobe and anvil skills over seven hours in Get Back, will finally have his extensive band archives published. Rolling Stone reports that a biography of Evans will be released in 2023, while his archives, which contain “diaries and manuscripts” that began during the lads’ Cavern Club era, will be out the following year. Evans had been working on publishing his archives in the years after Let It Be was released with the permission of the Fab Four; however, he died in 1976 in what is by far the most tragic Wikipedia “Death” section we’ve read in quite some time. “Dad was the Beatles’ greatest friend,” his son, Gary, said in a statement. “He was lucky to meet them, but they had more good fortune with dad walking down the Cavern steps for the first time.” Glyn Johns, now it’s time to release another memoir, too.

