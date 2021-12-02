ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Adam Handler brings his endearing ghosts and lovable monsters to London

creativeboom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuitably titled Ghosts, Adam's exhibition runs until 5 December 2021 and boasts the largest selection of his beloved ghost paintings to be shown in one place. As if that wasn't exciting enough, they will be accompanied by new and familiar characters, including monsters, UFOs, and mysterious wolf creatures. Unfolding...

www.creativeboom.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Red band trailer for horror Monsters in the Closet

A red band trailer has been released for the upcoming horror Monsters in the Closet. Directed by The Snygg Brothers, the film follows a young woman investigating the death of her father, who discovers that he’d been using dark magic to write his latest novel; watch the trailer here…. The...
MOVIES
techraptor.net

Genshin Impact 2.4 Characters Bring Ghostly Drama

Mihoyo has unveiled the new Genshin Impact 2.4 characters, and they look like they're going to be great fun to get to grips with. There's a Geo-using lover of the fine arts and a Cryo-wielding woman of mystery raised amongst exorcists. Who's this Yun Jin Genshin Impact is getting soon?
VIDEO GAMES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive comments, plus trailer & poster: New horror omnibus “UNDERNEATH: AN ANTHOLOGY OF TERROR”

The grassroots feature is making its way around the festival circuit, and a sequel is already in the works. Filmmaker John Nicol tells RUE MORGUE, “UNDERNEATH: AN ANTHOLOGY OF TERROR is a collection of sinister tales bound together by a handful of narrative vignettes. My goal was to reinvigorate all things creepy, a platform to bring scary back. In addition to the theme, we were all cognizant of the amount of fear we tried to establish.
MOVIES
CultureMap Dallas

Wolf morphs an acting exercise into a wildly pointless feature film

One of the many exercises acting students participate in when learning their craft is to pretend to be any animal. Among other purposes, it allows students to explore their physicality and to try to inhabit a being complete foreign to themselves. While there are occasions that actors have to play animals, the exercise is rarely meant to be explicit practice for such a role.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost#Gallery#Physica
ComicBook

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Director Developing Horror Film Based on Tarot Cards

Back in 2019, filmmaker André Øvredal brought to life an adaptation of the beloved Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark book series, with Deadline confirming that his next project will also be adapting a well-known property, as he will be directing the film Tarot, inspired by the practice of divination. This won't be the first film to draw direct inspiration from objects that are known to possess otherworldly abilities, having previously been given films like Witchboard and Ouija, with fans sure to be both curious and excited about how the centuries-old practice will be interpreted for the film.
MOVIES
Vulture

Mal Evans, Get Back’s Lovable Anvil King, Will Have His Archives Published

It has indeed been a long and winding literary road to get here, but our patience has been rewarded. Mal Evans, the Beatles’ longtime road manager who captivated viewers with his wardrobe and anvil skills over seven hours in Get Back, will finally have his extensive band archives published. Rolling Stone reports that a biography of Evans will be released in 2023, while his archives, which contain “diaries and manuscripts” that began during the lads’ Cavern Club era, will be out the following year. Evans had been working on publishing his archives in the years after Let It Be was released with the permission of the Fab Four; however, he died in 1976 in what is by far the most tragic Wikipedia “Death” section we’ve read in quite some time. “Dad was the Beatles’ greatest friend,” his son, Gary, said in a statement. “He was lucky to meet them, but they had more good fortune with dad walking down the Cavern steps for the first time.” Glyn Johns, now it’s time to release another memoir, too.
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

The mum on a mission to bring Black Santas to London

‘I heard a child say that they didn’t realise there were Black elves,’ says Charlotte Lewis, founder of Noir Kringle. ‘How [wild] is that? That that’s something coming out of a five-year-old’s mouth in 2021?’. Lewis dreamt up Noir Kringle in 2019 when she wanted to take her daughter to...
SOCIETY
American Songwriter

Adam Masterson Reveres John Lennon, David Bowie, and All the Early ‘Rebels’ on “Bring Back the Freaks”

On November 7, 2016, Leonard Cohen died, yet his passing was somewhat overshadowed by the consumption of election night in the U.S. At that moment, Adam Masterson was reminded how easily some of our cultural icons are forgotten. “It was just the news flash in the middle of this election,” says the New York-based singer and songwriter. “These great artists leave, and then we’re just left with algorithms and playlists.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Collider

'Dear David': Adam Ellis' Viral Twitter Ghost Story Set for Movie Adaptation

In a Deadline exclusive, Lionsgate and Buzzfeed have announced that they have greenlit Dear David, a film based on a viral Twitter ghost story. This new film is one of several to come from the Lionsgate and Buzzfeed partnership, which was announced in 2020. The project was originally acquired by...
MOVIES
Variety

Jack Harlow on How Reading Harry Potter Made Him the Competitive Rapper He Is Today

While accepting his award for Variety’s Hitmaker of Tomorrow, Jack Harlow gifted the audience with a story from his childhood, revealing how a reading program stoked his competitive side, and how he’s been a voracious reader since he was a little kid. That combination, along with a little Harry Potter, made him the artist he is today. Harlow took the stage at the Variety Hitmakers award presentation in Los Angeles, noting that he hasn’t met everyone in the crowd, but wanted everyone to get a chance to know him, launching into this sweet story from his past. “When I was in...
MUSIC
creativeboom.com

Raissa Pardini reveals her 'Type of Revolution' in a new exhibition of protest art

My Type of Revolution at Pocko Gallery in Dalston opens this Thursday featuring poster designs that consider everything from climate change to lack of diversity in the creative industries with reﬂective messages that use bold typographic statements and equally bold design. Although most of the exhibition will display wall prints and posters, there'll be some sculptural typography elements, too. "The more I studied letters, the more I became passionate about them until the point that I wanted to reconstruct them and use them as artworks," explains Raissa.
DESIGN
creativeboom.com

Tim Easley on being a self-taught creative, his love of sneakers and why he wants to live forever

Tim Easley is an award-winning illustrator, designer and photographer from London who's probably best known for his bright palette and bold lines, as well as playful characters and hand-drawn lettering. Influenced by urban kitsch, nature and neon signage, he works across many mediums, including hand-drawn skateboards, canvases, plasticine sculptures, painted...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
creativeboom.com

Francesco Lo Iacono on fashion illustration, mastering watercolours and his new book

Having been into drawing and painting ever since he was a kid, when he would spend his time filling up school books with endless sketches, Francesco would go on to study Fine Art at a higher level. Curiously though, he had no immediate interest in fashion and was more concerned with photography instead. However, the inspiring editorials of fashion magazines would spark his fascination with the industry, and soon after, he moved to Paris to work in the womenswear department of a trend forecasting industry.
DESIGN
enstarz.com

Awkwafina Is Set To Bring Her Big Energy To Universal's Upcoming Monster Flick Renfield Along Side Nicolas Cage's Dracula

If you haven't heard the news, actor Nicolas Cage will be playing the role of Dracula in the upcoming Universal monster film Renfield, which also stars Nicholas Hoult as the titular henchman to the legendary vampire. But it has recently been announced that another rising star in the acting game will be joining the cast. Namely, Awkwafina.
MOVIES
creativeboom.com

Photographs by Rankin that celebrate the resilient spirit of London's West End

Titled Performance, the ambitious project by Rankin, was created in partnership with the Official London Theatre and FujiFilm House of Photography with funding from the Mayor of London. It captures the human face of London's world-leading theatre industry as it recovers from the lockdowns and restrictions of the last two years. It captures a unique portrait of a West End reborn, featuring 150 subjects from nearly 60 of the capital's top productions and venues. Proceeds from Performance will go to the Theatre Artists Fund and London youth homelessness charities.
ENTERTAINMENT
Columbian

Cary Elwes savors his first rom-com since ‘Princess Bride’

Decades after he was crowned rom-com royalty for “The Princess Bride,” Cary Elwes fell in love with the genre all over again with his new movie. The English actor stars in Netflix’s “A Castle for Christmas,” and though it might seem inconceivable, the film is Elwes’ first romantic comedy since he portrayed the heroic Westley in “The Princess Bride” back in 1987.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

'Beasts of the Southern Wild' Star Jonshel Alexander Shot and Killed at 22

Jonshel Alexander, who appeared in Beasts of the Southern Wild, has died at the age of 22 following a shooting, Us Weekly confirms. The child actress was inside a car with a man on Saturday, November 27, when they were reportedly both shot. Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene, while the unidentified man was able to check himself into a hospital in Louisiana.
PUBLIC SAFETY
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy