MLB

What Will Corey Knebel’s Role be with Phillies?

By Mike Gill
97.3 ESPN
97.3 ESPN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Phillies search for a closer might have stopped on Corey Knebel. The team has struggled to find a steady closer since 2015 when Jonathan Papelbon held the position from 2012-15. But in giving Knebel, a 1-year $10 million deal, all signs point to the team trying to get...

973espn.com

Comments / 0

