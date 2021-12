Roger Federer has been out for the season since July 2021 and as much as the fans have missed the legend’s presence on the court, the man himself admitted that he is also feeling left out from all the action. Ever since he injured his knee at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, he had to undergo surgery that left him on crutches as seen during his visit to the 2021 Laver Cup.

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO