Catholic's Burroughs cements his commitment to Clemson with national letter of intent

On Wednesday morning from Pensacola Catholic High School, four-time PNJ Golfer of the Year Justin Burroughs made his college decision official.

After an illustrious prep career, the senior will be taking his talents to Clemson University.

His official commitment comes nearly a year after verbally promising his golf services to Clemson in January.

"It feels like it's real now. I don't have to imagine what it's going to be like," Burroughs said. "Now I know what to expect for next year and it's just nice to have some pressure taken off me."

Pressure mounts quickly when you're so highly sought after. Besides winning PNJ Player of the Year for four straight years, Burroughs has accumulated a laundry list of other accolades.

Winning 2020 Panhandle Golfer of the Year by USA Today and being named a 2020 Florida Golfer of the Year finalist by USA Today are the most prestigious of them.

What sets him apart?

Considered one of the sports world's hardest games, every occasional golfer understands the struggles and anger that the links can summon from us. Largely mental, one mistake turns into multiple, and your scorecard starts to grow ugly.

But that's part of what makes Burroughs so efficient: his errors are far and few in between. With an 18-round average of 74 this season, staying calm and composed is the bread and butter to his game.

"How he carries himself on the course, he's so mature," PCHS head coach Ryan Capers said. "He's so stoic, there's no emotion to his game, which is what some of the best players in the world do."

Aside from that, his physical skill set is undeniable. Having a strong mind is half of the battle, but that won't put the ball in the cup.

Capers highlighted nearly every aspect of Burroughs' game as one of his strong suits, but particularly his range. When he's a swing's length ahead of everyone else, it takes some pressure off on the greens.

"The thing that sets Justin apart from every other golfer in this area is his prodigious length. He has so much swing speed and length off the tee box that a lot of your longer courses, it's hard for other guys to keep up with him," Capers said. "Where Justin is hitting a wedge or short iron into the hole, a lot of guys are hitting mid-to-long iron."

While he's improved every year at PCHS, something was always special about Burroughs. Starting in his freshman year, the future Tiger was the Crusaders' No. 1 golfer on the depth chart.

Why Clemson?

Longtime Tigers men's golf coach Larry Penley stepped down in January after 38 years at the helm.

To usher in the new era, Clemson named Jordan Byrd the new head coach. He served as Penley's assistant and recruiter for the last 16 years.

Clearly, these changes didn't scare Burroughs off. The opportunity that awaits him in South Carolina is one that he couldn't pass on. The prestigious program, which has won the ACC Championship 11 times and been to the NCAA Tournament 38 consecutive times, has so much to offer.

"I just have the most opportunities with that school in their golf program and academics," Burroughs said. "I just feel like I'm going to grow the most by going there.

"I'm really excited for the golf part, just the team atmosphere and being around coaches and having a very structured schedule. I feel like I can get better with everything and grow as a person."

Playing for the Tigers will also provide Burroughs with many visits back to the Florida Panhandle. This season, the men's golf team plays in two tournaments at Camp Creek Golf Club in Panama City. One of those is the ACC Tournament, a four-day event.

