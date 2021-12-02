ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

High school seniors encouraged to apply for scholarships from Mediacom

By Submitted News
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20k9BP_0dC7usm400

MOLINE—Mediacom Communications is offering $60,000 in scholarship support for high school seniors who plan to obtain further education. The scholarship program is in its 21st consecutive year and Mediacom’s investment will award $1,000 World Class Scholarships to 60 high school seniors.

Scholarship recipients are given the flexibility to use the financial awards to support post-secondary college costs or vocational training from an accredited institution starting in the fall of 2022. Award selection is based on academic achievement and leadership.

Applications for Mediacom’s World Class Scholarships are available online: mediacomworldclass.com. Information recently was sent to all high schools in areas where Mediacom delivers its high-speed internet services. School officials are asked to encourage seniors to submit applications on or before the Feb. 15, 2022 deadline.

“Our company makes it a priority to give back to communities in which we do business, and we believe one of the best ways is to invest in promising young students who will be our future leaders,” said Mediacom Regional Vice President Todd Curtis.

Applicants do not have to be Mediacom customers but must live in areas where Mediacom’s fiber-rich broadband network delivers Gigabit-speed internet service. Recipients will be selected from the 22 states where Mediacom’s residential customers reside. A complete list of communities in Mediacom service areas is included with the online application. Inquiries may be sent to scholarship@mediacomcc.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Education
Moline, IL
Education
City
Moline, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Training#Online Application#Mediacom Communications#World Class Scholarships#Mediacomworldclass Com#Gigabit
Reuters

Two hippos in Belgian zoo test positive for COVID-19

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Two hippos have tested positive for COVID-19 at Antwerp Zoo in Belgium in what could be the first reported cases in the species, zoo staff said. Hippos Imani, aged 14, and 41-year-old Hermien have no symptoms apart from a runny nose, but the zoo said the pair had been put into quarantine as a precaution.
PETS
CNN

What comes next after the Supreme Court's signal on abortion rights

(CNN) — At stake in the Mississippi abortion case heard by the Supreme Court December 1 is access to the procedure for millions of people across the country. As Justice Brett Kavanaugh made clear at Wednesday's hearing, the justices are not considering whether to outlaw abortion nationwide. But a decision that overturns current Supreme Court precedent on abortion rights -- and one that specifically reverses the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion -- could lead to bans on abortions being implemented in several states across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Ledger

Daily Ledger

14
Followers
50
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, IL from Canton Daily Ledger.

 http://cantondailyledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy