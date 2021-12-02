ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, IL

Fulton County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 51% of people fully vaccinated

By Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK
Daily Ledger
 3 days ago

FULTON COUNTY--Fulton County has administered more than 40,040 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Nov. 29, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

That's up 1.72% from the previous week's tally of 39,364 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Fulton County, 51% of people living in Fulton County are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 29. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Illinois reported 1,804,161 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Illinois as of Nov. 29 are DuPage County (67%), Cook County (64%), Lake County (61%), Kendall County (60%) and Chicago (60%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Fulton County as of Nov. 29:

How many people in Fulton County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

  • 64% of people in Fulton County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 22,207 people
  • 51% of people in Fulton County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 17,833 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker , which is updated daily.

How many people in Illinois have been vaccinated so far?

  • 78% of people in Illinois have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 9,902,902 people
  • 58% of people in Illinois are fully vaccinated, for a total of 7,385,290 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1RXG_0dC7urtL00

This article originally appeared on Canton Daily Ledger: Fulton County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 51% of people fully vaccinated

Daily Ledger

