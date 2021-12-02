ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Staunton announces burn ban as high winds, dry conditions could impact area

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
 3 days ago
STAUNTON — Deputy Fire Marshal Perry Weller of Staunton Fire & Rescue said a city-wide burn ban is in effect Thursday and Friday because of a Fire Weather Watch, according to a press release.

The ban is scheduled to end at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The ban means no open-air burning is allowed, not even fires in fire pits or campfires or cooking fires, the release said, because weather conditions could lead to significant increases in outdoor fire spread.

High winds with gusts up to 60 MPH are possible, combined with dry conditions and low humidity resulting in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fire, according to the release.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions could occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes and matches, the release said. Properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will monitor current weather conditions and determine if the ban will be lifted earlier than Friday.

#Fire Marshal#Extreme Weather#Staunton Fire Rescue
