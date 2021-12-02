Newmont forecasts higher gold output in 2022

Newmont released its Q3 results last month, reporting higher operating costs due to higher gold prices and inflationary pressures. Despite solid operational performance from most miners in the Q3 Earnings Season, we've seen limited share-price upside, with discussions of cost escalations overshadowing significant free cash flow generation. Newmont (NEM) was not immune from these cost pressures. However, Newmont still enjoys very high margins despite the cost escalations, and the company's investments in technology/productivity over the next few years should offset inflationary pressures if they persist. Based on Newmont's unrivaled reserve base and diversification with 12+ mines, with most in Tier-1 jurisdictions, I would view pullbacks below $54.60 as low-risk buying opportunities.
