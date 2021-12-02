ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Newmont forecasts higher gold output in 2022

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Newmont Corp projected a jump in gold production for 2022 on Thursday as its operations recover from a pandemic-driven hit and investments to boost output at its Boddington mine in Australia and Ahafo in Ghana pay-off. The world's top gold producer forecast output of 6.2 million ounces for...

www.investing.com

DailyFx

XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Price Extends Decline as Real Yields Tick Higher

Hawkish Powell weighs down on bullion. Symmetrical triangle break. IG client sentiment supports further downside. Cold water has been poured over spot gold prices since mid-November with more recent comments by Fed Chair Powell adding additional impetus to the downside move. The hawkish bias (potential for quicker tapering and tightening) now associated with the Fed, does not favour the yellow metal because a less accommodative approach favors higher U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar. Both weigh negatively on gold prices with the U.S. dollar inversely correlated while rising Treasuries increase the opportunity cost .
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Newmont Corp.: Accumulating On Weakness

Revenues were $2.90 billion, and net income was $3 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, in 3Q21. Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) released its third-quarter 2021 results on October 28, 2021. The 3Q21 results missed analysts' expectations this quarter. Also, the company cut its annual production target by 500K ounces, blaming...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
mining-technology.com

Gold Terra intends to acquire Newmont’s past-producing Canadian gold mine

Gold Terra Resource has signed an option agreement with gold mining company Newmont to acquire the past-producing high-grade gold mine, Con Mine, in the Northwest Territories, Canada. Under the agreement, Gold Terra will acquire Miramar Northern Mining Limited (MNML) from Newmont Canada FN Holdings (Newmont FN). The transaction includes 100%...
ECONOMY
KTEN.com

What Analysts Forecast for Gold Prices

Originally Posted On: https://investingin.gold/what-analysts-forecast-for-gold-prices-in-2017/. After an amazing year in 2016, we take a look at the analysts’ gold price prediction for 2017. There is mixed reactions on the gold price forecast for 2017. Some analysts argue that with many of 2016 conditions still at force, the gold market is sustainable. However, many analysts believe that this increase could be limited due to increase in interest rates in the U.S.A.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Break Significant Trendline

Gold markets plunged during the trading session on Thursday, as we have broken through a significant uptrend line. The uptrend line of course is something that I have been paying attention to for a couple of days, as the market had recently seen a lot of support in that general vicinity. By doing so, the market is likely to go looking towards the $1750 level. The $1750 level is an area that a lot of people would be paying close attention to, as it is an area where we have seen a lot of choppiness previously, so it does suggest that there is a certain amount of support there.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Newmont: An Industry-Leading Dividend Yield At A Reasonable Price

Newmont released its Q3 results last month, reporting higher operating costs due to higher gold prices and inflationary pressures. Despite solid operational performance from most miners in the Q3 Earnings Season, we've seen limited share-price upside, with discussions of cost escalations overshadowing significant free cash flow generation. Newmont (NEM) was not immune from these cost pressures. However, Newmont still enjoys very high margins despite the cost escalations, and the company's investments in technology/productivity over the next few years should offset inflationary pressures if they persist. Based on Newmont's unrivaled reserve base and diversification with 12+ mines, with most in Tier-1 jurisdictions, I would view pullbacks below $54.60 as low-risk buying opportunities.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Bears in control for the open

Gold is on the back foot on the approach to prior resistance. US dollar on form as European covid risks rear their ugly head again. The price of gold is lower despite the risk-off mood. XAU/USD ended on Friday down some 0.70% falling from a high of $1,865.83 to a low of $1,843.09. The greenback was favoured instead after Austria said it would be the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a full lockdown while Germany said it could follow suit, sending the euro lower and lifting the US dollar.
MARKETS
mining.com

Gold price moves higher on US jobs data letdown

Gold prices moved higher on Friday as the market tried to gauge the potential impact of a weak US jobs report on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, as the new coronavirus variant continues to spark uncertainty in the economy. Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,781.60/oz by 12:15 p.m. ET, avoiding...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to slide towards $1,750 on strong NFP report

Gold slumped to its weakest level in a year at $1,761 on Thursday but recovered above $1,770 early Friday. Will XAU/USD break critical $1,760 support on US NFP? A robust report will weigh on the yellow metal, FXSTreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports. Strong NFP figures to embolden Fed’s tightening calls despite...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Pressure persists November low at risk of giving up

The dollar advances alongside US Treasury yields, but gains are moderate. Wall Street advances despite negative hints from its overseas counterparts. XAU/USD trades at its lowest in a month and will likely keep falling. Gold fell to a 1-month low of $1,763.33 a troy ounce, bouncing just modestly from it...
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

Gold, Silver And Mining Stocks: Patience Will Be Rewarded

Without question, investing in the precious metals sector has been a pain in the ass for nearly the entire 20 years I’ve been involved. The official intervention, which has become shamelessly blatant, is the primary reason. But also, speculative capital floods into the sector when a big move looks ready to occur. The sector quickly becomes technically overbought and sentiment soars, which makes it easier for the banks to beat the metals and miners back down. What’s the motive for this? To prevent a rising price of gold from signaling the degree to which Fed and Government policies have engendered untenable systemic problems. First and foremost is the problem of uncontrollable price inflation unleashed by flooding the monetary system with printed currency.
INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil pares gains post OPEC meeting/EIA report, Gold rebounds, Bitcoin higher post Gensler

Crude prices pared gains after the EIA reported a small headline draw with crude inventories, but more importantly showed a massive build with gasoline and diesel stockpiles, a 100,000 bpd increase with US production, and a minimal rebound with exports. Nothing to really get excited from the EIA report, so WTI crude should consolidate here until tomorrow’s OPEC+ decision on output.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Aims Higher on Third Quarter GDP Beat

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Omicron Variant, Q3 GDP Growth - Talking Points. Australia third-quarter GDP beats expectations at 3.9% year-over-year. Fed chair signals possible accelerated tapering of balance sheet growth. AUD/USD threatens August low in volatile overnight session. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The Australian Dollar is in focus for Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific session...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Price gains in gold, silver amid weaker USDX, higher crude

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday. The key outside markets...
ECONOMY
gold-eagle.com

Gold Forecast: The Mother Of All Stock Market Invalidations

Now that gold, silver and the miners are oversold, what kind of a bounce do you expect? Why not take profits and re-short at a higher level?. Well, I’m fine with everyone using my opinions on the market in any way they see fit (as long as they are not viewed as “investment advice”, that is). This means that one is free to take profits now and re-open the short positions at higher levels after a rebound… that is, if a rebound does indeed take place and one is realistically able to get back in their short positions at higher prices.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: Struggling to Break Higher Despite Renewed Risk-Off Sentiment

Gold below $1,800/oz. while US 10-year bond yield falls further. Existing vaccines may struggle to contain Omicron says Moderna CEO. Traders increase net-longs, reduce net-shorts. Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel rattled the markets late in the Asia session by warning that the current crop of Covid-19 vaccines may be less effective...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Gold ticks higher as Omicron virus variant woes boost appeal

BENGALURU (Nov 29): Gold prices edged higher on Monday (Nov 29) as concerns over the impact of the possibly vaccine-resistant Omicron coronavirus variant supported the precious metal's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold rose 0.1% to US$1,793.72 (about RM7,604.48) per ounce by 0201 GMT. US gold futures advanced 0.4% to US$1,793.2. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH

