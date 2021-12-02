Newmont forecasts higher gold output in 2022

Gold markets plunged during the trading session on Thursday, as we have broken through a significant uptrend line. The uptrend line of course is something that I have been paying attention to for a couple of days, as the market had recently seen a lot of support in that general vicinity. By doing so, the market is likely to go looking towards the $1750 level. The $1750 level is an area that a lot of people would be paying close attention to, as it is an area where we have seen a lot of choppiness previously, so it does suggest that there is a certain amount of support there.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO