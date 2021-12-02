ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Securitas Acquires Supreme Security Systems In The US

By AIT News Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecuritas is acquiring Supreme Security Systems, a top 50 alarm monitoring company in the US. The acquisition increases Securitas’ service capabilities and client offerings in the northeast US and aligns with Securitas’ ambition to double the size of its security solutions and electronic security business by 2023. The purchase price is...

