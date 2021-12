The 39-year-old man accused of driving an SUV into Christmas parade in a Wisconsin was allegedly caught by a doorbell camera shortly after killing five and injuring dozens more. Darrell Brooks can be seen in the footage asking for an Uber roughly 20 minutes after his SUV crashed through a roadblock in Waukesha, where a parade was ongoing on Sunday. As many as 40 bystanders and performers were injured and authorities in Waukesha have confirmed the deaths of five people. Six children meanwhile remain in a critical condition at Waukesha’s children hospital. Mr Brooks, who was arrested not long...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO