MediaKind And Arqiva Partner To Break Down The Barriers To Cloud Migration With Unique, Fully-Managed Video Service

By AIT News Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaunch of a pioneering Media & Entertainment partnership enabling cloud migration and delivery for both broadcasters and operators. Combines MediaKind’s broadcast and streaming technical know-how and lifecycle management with Arqiva’s deep experience and expertise in managing end-to-end media services. New proposition will enable the aggregation, processing, and delivery of...

Cloud Infrastructure, Advertising, Television, Mediakind, Media Entertainment, Ott
