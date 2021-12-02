ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion cancels Houston show ‘out of respect’ for Astroworld victims

By Tina Campbell
 3 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion has cancelled a scheduled concert in Houston “out of respect” for the victims of Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival.

The Houston native rapper, 26, had been due to take to the stage at the 713 Music Hall venue in Houston on Friday as part of her nationwide tour.

Issuing a statement to the Houston Chronicle, she said: “Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec.”

“Houston is still healing and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve.”

Adding: “My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time.”

10 people were killed and hundreds injured following a crowd surge during the opening night of the astroworld festival on Novemeber 5.

The youngest victim, Ezra Blount, was just nine-year’s-old.

