Italy’s 102 Distribution, Mexico’s BHD Film Team for ‘500 Millions of Red Shoes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Liza Foreman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Rome-based 102 Distribution is bringing onto the market the Mexico-Italo co-production “500 Millions of Red Shoes,” directed by first time director Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser and co-produced by Mexico’s BHD Film. Gabriela Maldonado and Alexandro de Icaza are producing for BHD.

“500 Million” was financed by Mexico’s Imcine film agency with the Eficine tax incentive instrument established in 2006 by article 189 of the income tax law. It shot in the spring of 2020.

The movie went into production in Mexico where red shoes have become symbolic of the protest surrounding violence against women. The red shoe movement began with an art project in 2009 by Mexican artist Elina Chauvet.

A fiction film, “500 Millions of Red Shoes” is set in a forgotten part of the Mexican mountains. Tacho, a farmer, tends to his plot of land as life passes him by. When he receives news of his daughter’s death, he travels to the city to bring her body home. He discovers a world that is alien to him there.

The project took part in the Morelia International Film Festival’s (FICM) Impulso Morelia 7 section that showcases Mexican feature films in different stages of editing and post-production.

“This project is about redemption, specifically spiritual redemption as profound as a return to our origins; a redemption that defies death itself,” said 102’s Director of Distribution Tommaso Cerqueglini.

“A man must overcome a series of obstacles to recoup all that which he loves, so he can feel it close to him as part of his physical surroundings. Redemption is a universal theme that pushes us to the extremes of ecstasy and disillusionment. In ‘500 Million Red Shoes,’ redemption is a painful reality that our characters are able to transcend by doing penance of sorts,” he added.

The Red Shoes art movement started in 2009 when Chauvet created her installation speaking out against femicide and the abuse of women. Since then, red shoes have become symbolic of the struggle for women’s rights and gender-based violence.

Again in January 2020, activists placed hundreds of red women’s shoes in Mexico City’s main square to draw attention to violence against women. In Mexico, an average of 10 women and girls are murdered each day. Less than 10% of the cases are ever solved, according to official figures.

The 2020 installation, in which activists painted 300 pairs of footwear red, was accompanied by a 24-hour strike by women in which they remained absent from the workplaces and public life. The strike had a hashtag #UnDiaSinNosotras.

“500 Millions of Red Shoes” is being launched at Ventana Sur where 102 is taking part in the online market. Other projects 102 is presenting during the five-day market include documentary “Xeneizes- Boca: The Origins,” which looks at the soccer phenomenon in this Buenos Aires barrio. The doc-feature includes interviews with legendary footballers like Diego Alberto Milito and Nicolas Burdisso.

A second project the company is focusing on during Latin America’s largest content market is “Oliver and the Pool,” by Arcadi Palerm. This feature looks at the resilience of Mexican teenagers. The story focuses on a 13-year-old boy who starts to learn forgiveness and love holding his father’s ashes in his hands.

102 Distribution’s other titles at Ventana Sur include “Madre Planta,” about a group of mothers in Argentina looking for plant remedies for their unwell children, and Mexican drama “50 (Two Whales at the Beach).” This tells the story of 17-year-old Felix who finds Elsa after he accepts a challenge to take part in a game where players have to kill themselves at the end.

BHD’s production credits take in “El Otro Tom,” “Ricochet,” and “ Amores Modernos .”

Ventana Sur is taking place as a hybrid market this year, with the majority of sales activities happening online.

Comments / 0

Variety

Where is Film Production in Central America and the Caribbean Heading? Panama Film Match Has Some Answers

IFF Panama’s co-production forum, the Panama Film Match, launched in 2020 in a virtual format. It’s now holding its first in-person format between Dec. 2-4 as part of the 10th Panama Intl. Film Festival (IFF Panama). Creating a co-production forum has been a long-standing goal for IFF Panama, the highest-profile film event in Central America. The PFM is a sister event to IFF Panama’s pix-in-post sidebar, Primera Mirada, which are already showing synergies. One of the projects that received a special mention in last year’s edition of the PFM, Ariel Escalante’s Costa Rican supernatural drama “Domingo and the Fog” is returning this year...
MOVIES
Variety

Filmax Scoops Spain’s Top Box Office Christmas Flick, ‘Our (Perfect) Xmas Retreat’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Barcelona-based production-distribution outfit Filmax has picked up international rights to Spanish holiday comedy “Our (Perfect) Xmas Retreat” (“El refugio”) following the film’s successful domestic theatrical release. Premiering in Spain on Nov. 26, the film went up against firm opposition and came away as the weekend’s top domestic release. Filmax is introducing the film to buyers at this year’s Ventana Sur. Macarena Astorga directs the lighthearted story about a group of people who are trapped in a hotel after a massive blizzard. She also co-wrote the film’s script, alongside Beatriz Iznaola and Alicia Luna, a Spanish Academy Goya Award-winning writer for “Take My...
MOVIES
Variety

Primera Mirada: IFF Panama’s First Look at Rough Cuts from Central America

Launched in 2015, IFF Panama’s rough-cut sidebar Primera Mirada has proved a vital launch pad for Central American and Caribbean films in post, providing that all-important impetus towards their final completion. A jury led by Diana Sánchez, Marcelo Quesada and Paula Gastaud along with head curators, festival director Pituka Ortega Heilbron and IFF Panama industry head Karla Quintero, selected five projects out of 13 applications this year. Reflecting on the criteria they used to choose the finalists, Ortega Heilbron said: “Aside from quality, we seek new voices that will represent our region. Central America is influenced by U.S. and European cultures so these...
MOVIES
Variety

Claire Denis, Michel Franco, Shaka King, Abner Benaim Energize 10th Panama Film Festival

Throughout the pandemic that has ravaged Central America, the region’s most prominent film event, the Panama International Film Festival (IFF Panama), has forged on virtually in its continued bid to bolster local projects and talent. To mark its 10th anniversary this year, a smaller hybrid edition kicks off on Dec. 3 with “Plaza Catedral,” Panama’s submission to the Oscars, and wraps Dec. 5 with Michel Franco’s “Sundown,” starring Tim Roth, which competed for the Golden Lion at Venice. “We couldn’t pass up celebrating our 10th anniversary, even if it were on a smaller scale this year,” said festival director Pituka Ortega Heilbron,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Swirl’ Director Clarissa Campolina, Producer Luana Melgaço Talk ‘Faraway Song,’ the Future for Brazilian Cinema

A decade back, Clarissa Campolina burst on the filmmaking scene co-directing with Helvecio Marins Jr. “Swirl” (“Girimunho”), a portrait of an elderly faith healer on Brazil’s arid highlands and the beliefs, myths and habits of rural Brazil before they are swept aside by the passing of a generation. Activated by producer Luana Melgaço, Campolina and fellow director Marilia Rocha so as to produce “Swirl,” Belo Horizonte-based Anavilhana has since then consolidated as one of Brazil’s most prominent regional production houses. It has spent seven years maturing Campolina’s third feature and first solo outing, “Faraway Song” (“Canção ao Longe”). The film’s a different...
MOVIES
Variety

Jeremy Chua, Nicole Midori Woodford Talk Japan Co-Production During COVID-19 – ATF

Prolific Singaporean producer Jeremy Chua (Cannes titles “Rehana,” “A Yellow Bird”) and compatriot Nicole Midori Woodford were among the many filmmakers affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The duo were prepping “Last Shadow at First Light,” the debut feature from Woodford who had made several acclaimed shorts including Clermont Ferrand selection “Permanent Resident” and Busan selection “For We Are Strangers,” when the pandemic struck. The film follows teenager Ami, who lives with her father in Singapore, struggling to cope with the chasm left behind by her mother, Satomi, who returned to Japan years ago. Ami, who has an ability to communicate with...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Ayelen,’ ’Journey,’ ‘Berg’s Books,’ ‘Upiro’ Win Big at Ventana Sur

Argentina’s “Ayelén and the Forest Shadow,” Uruguay’s “The Eagle Heist,” Mexico’s “Journey to the Land of the Tarahumara,” Brazil’s “Berg’s Books”and Spain’s “Upiro” proved top winners at a Ventana Sur prize ceremony which in its very form stressed just how much the biggest film-TV market in Latin America has expanded. Prior to the pandemic, prize winners were allowed acceptance speeches. This year, with more awards than ever to doll out, recipients just got to pose for a photo. Prizes – mostly in kind from service companies or invitations to festivals, markets and other awards ceremonies – ranged widely. Some winners and...
MOVIES
Variety

Riz Ahmed Boards Dina Amer’s ‘You Resemble Me’ as Executive Producer Ahead of its Middle East-North Africa Region Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Riz Ahmed has boarded Egyptian-American director Dina Amer’s “You Resemble Me,” a bold exploration of the roots of Islamic radicalization through the story of Hasna Aït Boulahcen – who in 2015 was wrongly believed to be Europe’s first female suicide bomber – ahead of the pic’s premiere in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). Amer’s feature debut, which world premiered positively at the Venice Film Festival, is a deeply researched character study of the fragile young Muslim woman who became linked to the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris even though she didn’t participate in them. Boulahcen died during...
WORLD
Variety

How Platforms and a Latin Gaze are Reshaping Genre Filmmaking Debated at Ventana Sur’s Blood Window

Ventana Sur’s genre-dedicated sidebar Blood Window hosted a special panel this year, The Phenomenon of Fantasy Genre in an Ibero-American Environment: New Content, Formats and Trends. There, filmmakers, producers, festival heads and other industry professionals met, discussed and debated the state of genre filmmaking in Latin America and Spain, coming to a positive consensus concerning the health of fantasy, science fiction and horror filmmaking in the regions for both film and TV. The day’s discussions were kicked off by Beatriz Navas, general director at Spanish film agency ICAA, and Javier Fernández, coordinator of Blood Window. The two shared anecdotes and data...
MOVIES
Variety

Lucy Animation Studio Brings the Magic of ‘Halloween’ to Colombia

Lucy Animation Studio’s Colombian cartoon “Halloween” was one of two feature films, alongside Star Toons Animation’s “Chaskis – Mensajeros del sol,” honored with the MIFA/Annecy Award from this year’s Ventana Sur Animation! sidebar. Teams representing the two films will receive full accreditation to Annecy 2022 and its MIFA marketplace, where they will pitch as part of the event’s Animation! Focus. Organized with the Annecy Festival’s MIFA market, Animation! took on a hybrid format this year, with some delegates traveling to Buenos Aires and others accessing full project details online for all Ventana Sur accredited participants. “Halloween” was created by Silvia Prietov, a...
WORLD
Variety

‘Spencer’ Director Pablo Larraín Endorses Chilean Oscar Entry ‘White on White’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Spencer” director Pablo Larraín has thrown his weight behind Chilean Oscar entry “White on White” (“Blanco en Blanco”), hailing it as a “really interesting, strange and highly violent film.” “White on White” also addresses issues that are “highly unsettling and complex and which haven’t been resolved or at least discussed at sufficient length,” Larraín adds. His words come from a conversation, which he moderates, with “White on White’s” director Théo Court and star Alfredo Castro that forms the latest Academy Awards Edition of CinemaChile Talks. Some sort of sympathy for “White and White” may be inevitable. Larraín was once a student of Castro’s, a...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

