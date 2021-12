WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- The snow is falling, the lights are twinkling – it’s the holiday season. Get in the holiday spirit with these events in Washtenaw County:. Theatre NOVA, 410 West Huron St., is performing “An Almost British Christmas” Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in December, starting with opening night at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. In addition to the weekend performances, NOVA also is having performances on Dec. 22 and 23. There are no shows on Dec. 25 or Dec. 31. The theater is requiring patrons to provide proof of vaccination and wear a mask. Buy tickets online here.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO